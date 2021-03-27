F1 Bahrain GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Megan White
Summary
Status: Live
08:15 Now Bottas and Alonso are joined on-track by the Ferraris, who showed encouraging form yesterday that Leclerc admitted he was surprised by. Can it break free of the midfield and challenge the top two? It's probably a stretch.
08:14 Bottas continues around to start another lap, so at least we have a time on the board. Somehow, I reckon Theo Pourchaire could push his broken F2 machine around the track quicker than his 2m17.890s though...
08:13 Bottas's first flyer is aborted as he runs deep into Turn 1. Still no times on the board yet as we have completed almost a quarter of the session.
08:12 The next man out is Alonso in the Alpine. Is he already pondering why he bothered coming back? The former Renault team looked somewhat at sea yesterday, but today is another day and all that.
08:11 Bottas, it should be mentioned, has form to uphold. He's won the opening race of the year for the past two seasons - in Australia 2019 and Austria last year. Mercifully, he does indeed begin a flying lap on soft compound rubber.
08:10 Will he actually go on to complete a flying lap? The tension is... palpable.
08:10 At last, we have a car on track and it's Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.
08:08 Earlier on, the F2 race was somewhat more interesting as rookie Liam Lawson held off fellow Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala to win the first of three races this weekend. Elsewhere Dan Ticktum was penalised for contact with Richard Verschoor, and poleman Theo Pourchaire was slowed by a mechanical problem. Full report here from F2 correspondent Tom Howard: https://www.autosport.com/formula2/news/lawson-fends-off-daruvala-for-maiden-f2-win-in-bahrain/5936011/
08:06 Still precious little happening on track. We wonder how often the grass on the entry to Turn 1 gets watered?
08:05 There's plenty of talk at the moment about how the new-for-2021 tyres are also compromising Mercedes, but Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola was clear in saying that it would be "stupid" for the company not to introduce it's more robust rubber for this season.
More on that here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/pirelli-would-have-been-stupid-not-to-use-more-robust-2021-tyre/5935801/
08:04 After completing an install lap on what looked to be used tyres that already looked pretty grubby as he left the garage, Tsunoda comes back to the pits and the track is silent once again. So far, so FP3.
08:02 It's a set of soft tyres that are fitted to the Japanese rookie's steed. For the time being, he's the only man out there as the rest are biding their time.
08:01 Yuki Tsunoda is the first man out of the pits in the AlphaTauri, looking to build on a strong Friday in which he outpaced team leader Pierre Gasly.
08:00 Here we go, FP3 is underway.
08:00 Footage on the world feed shows a bunch of team principals all together in discussion. They held a meeting earlier on to discuss plans for sprint races, which are set to be introduced to F1 this year. Here's what Christian Horner had to say on the matter yesterday: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/horner-top-f1-teams-cant-afford-sprint-races-with-cost-cap/5935513/
07:57 Fasten your seatbelts everybody, three minutes left to go.
07:56 McLaren was very strong on the single lap pace yesterday, with Lando Norris now bolstered by Mercedes power second only to Max Verstappen. The Brit seemed rather downcast after the session though, saying it was "fairly obvious" that Mercedes will turn up the wick today and surpass it. Will his prediction be right?
07:54 Air temperature is a toasty 38.5-degrees, with track temps of 48.6-degrees.
07:53 In case you were wondering, the risk of rain for this session is 0%. But we probably didn't need to tell you that.
