Verstappen fastest with less than 10 minutes of FP3 for the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola remaining

Red flag briefly brought out after Latifi goes off at Variante Villeneuve, but recovers back to the pits

Bottas was fastest in both Friday practice sessions ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton

Red Bull had a disjointed FP1 and FP2, with both Verstappen and Perez losing track time with problems