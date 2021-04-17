F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Bottas, Mercedes
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Alonso, Alpine
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
05:55 Both Alpines in the top 10 currently, a solid session for them so far.
05:54 So Verstappen heads Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Bottas, Perez, Alonso and Ocon. That is the top 10 with five minutes to go.
05:53 Perez moves into P8.
05:53 Verstappen in 0.4s faster than Norris' previous benchmark.
05:52 Verstappen puts the Red Bull on top with a 1m14.958s. He is the first driver to dip into the 1m14s bracket this weekend.
05:50 Verstappen is now on a brand new set of softs.
05:50 Only 10 minutes remaining in the session now.
05:50 Yellow flag at Rivazza as Raikkonen runs into the gravel. Luckily the Alfa Romeo man escapes the trap.
05:48 Norris puts McLaren on top with a 1m15.414s.
05:48 Tsunoda is still angry in the AlphaTauri. Traffic is his gripe now.
05:47 Norris is only 0.022s shy of pacesetter Hamilton. Only 0.3s covers the top seven, its close out there.
05:46 Norris slots into P2 now in the McLaren on the softs. Latifi has returned to the track after damaging his front wing and causing an earlier red flag.
05:45 Hamilton is now fastest courtesy of a 1m15.515s lap time.
05:44 Bottas has a moment and runs wide at Acque Minerali.
05:42 Tsunoda is not happy with Perez. He feels he was blocked by the Red Bull driver.
05:41 Leclerc now edges Gasly with a 1m15.738s effort.
05:41 Gasly now pips Verstappen on medium tyres. The AlphaTauri driver is 0.005s faster than Verstappen.
05:40 Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m15.895s.
05:39 Gasly has a moment on the exit of the Tosa hairpin and is lucky to get away with it.
05:39 Perez improves but stays in P2. He is on 0.4s adrift of pacesetter Bottas.
