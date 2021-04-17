Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

shares
comments

By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • Verstappen fastest with less than 10 minutes of FP3 for the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola remaining
  • Red flag briefly brought out after Latifi goes off at Variante Villeneuve, but recovers back to the pits 
  • Bottas was fastest in both Friday practice sessions ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton
  • Red Bull had a disjointed FP1 and FP2, with both Verstappen and Perez losing track time with problems
Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Bottas, Mercedes
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Alonso, Alpine
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
05:55 Both Alpines in the top 10 currently, a solid session for them so far.
05:54 So Verstappen heads Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Bottas, Perez, Alonso and Ocon. That is the top 10 with five minutes to go.
05:53 Perez moves into P8.
05:53 Verstappen in 0.4s faster than Norris' previous benchmark.
05:52 Verstappen puts the Red Bull on top with a 1m14.958s. He is the first driver to dip into the 1m14s bracket this weekend.
05:50 Verstappen is now on a brand new set of softs.
05:50 Only 10 minutes remaining in the session now.
05:50 Yellow flag at Rivazza as Raikkonen runs into the gravel. Luckily the Alfa Romeo man escapes the trap.
05:48 Norris puts McLaren on top with a 1m15.414s.
05:48 Tsunoda is still angry in the AlphaTauri. Traffic is his gripe now.
05:47 Norris is only 0.022s shy of pacesetter Hamilton. Only 0.3s covers the top seven, its close out there.
05:46 Norris slots into P2 now in the McLaren on the softs. Latifi has returned to the track after damaging his front wing and causing an earlier red flag.
05:45 Hamilton is now fastest courtesy of a 1m15.515s lap time.
05:44 Bottas has a moment and runs wide at Acque Minerali.
05:42 Tsunoda is not happy with Perez. He feels he was blocked by the Red Bull driver.
05:41 Leclerc now edges Gasly with a 1m15.738s effort.
05:41 Gasly now pips Verstappen on medium tyres. The AlphaTauri driver is 0.005s faster than Verstappen.
05:40 Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m15.895s.
05:39 Gasly has a moment on the exit of the Tosa hairpin and is lucky to get away with it.
05:39 Perez improves but stays in P2. He is on 0.4s adrift of pacesetter Bottas.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

1h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3h
3
Formula 1

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

16h
Latest news
Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

1h
Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola
Formula 1

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

1h
Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

1h
Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

2h
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
14h

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
20h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
22h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.