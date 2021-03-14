F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 3
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stefan Mackley
Summary
Leaderboard - Day 3
1. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m30.486s
04:42 Norris does eventually haul himself up the timesheets, posting a 1m32.166s to get into P6.
04:41 "When we said design a car, and make it snappy, this wasn't what we had in mind" (not a real quote obvs)...https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/bottas-mercedes-w12-f1-has-snappy-and-unforgiving-rear-end-/5723366/
04:39 Norris was on a much better lap, but lost about two seconds in the final sector! Perhaps he backed out of that one.
04:37 Russell had a bit of a snap of oversteer at turn four, going onto the run-off. He's having another crack at a lap on those C2 tyres.
04:36 Schumacher doing some soft-tyre runs, but encounters a little traffic on a speedy run and fails to improve.
04:33 Ocon also does a nice final sector to complete a 1m31.630s - having gone slower in the opening pair of sectors compared to his best.
04:32 Perez got up to P2 with a 1m30.927s on the C2 - a good lap there.
Here is said Super Aguri, the 2008 edition running in Bahrain 14 years ago...
04:28 The big Honda logo on the rear wing of the Red Bull and AlphaTauri definitely gives us big Super Aguri vibes...which we like, of course.
04:24 I've just realised it's the 14th March - so, happy Pi day! The perfect day to watch cars go around in circles...
04:22 Stroll begins his 29th lap, doing some high-fuel runs on a set of C4 rubber.
04:20 Lines and lines and lines and lines...what do they mean?
04:18 You can see how the flow around the nose of the McLaren clings around the nose, bringing the air to the top of the cape to be sent towards the bargeboards.
04:16 The Glastonbury native logs a 1m32.999s, a faster time but remaining eighth.
04:15 Raikkonen locks a wheel at Turn 4, having a minor excursion off-line while attempting a fast lap on the C3 tyres. Norris is on a better lap with the C4s...
04:13 Russell now with the most laps of all, with 27. Bottas is on 24, as is Stroll.
04:11 What was Red Bull hiding with its floor? Here's some of the details: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/revealed-the-secrets-of-red-bulls-rb16b-f1-car/5723169/
04:10 Schumacher was up on his best first sector, but lost ground in the following sectors - going 0.3s slower than his best overall.
04:07 There was a splash of fluid sat on the underside of the Red Bull's nose - perhaps a brake line has leaked? They usually mount the fluid bottles around the front bulkhead area.
04:06 Somebody who likes to moan on Twitter complained about the comparisons between the Alpine A521 and the Ligier JS5. So, here's a photo of the JS5.
