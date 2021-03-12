F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 1
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Summary
Leaderboard - Day 1
1. Ricciardo, McLaren 1m32.537s
2. Verstappen, Red Bull 1m32.565s
3. Gasly, AlphaTauri 1m33.157s
4. Ocon, Alpine 1m33.845s
5. Vettel, Aston Martin 1m34.430s
6. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo 1m34.686s
7. Leclerc, Ferrari 1m34.803s
8. Schumacher, Haas 1m37.163s
-2021 F1 pre-season testing gets underway at 7am UK time
-Mercedes stuck in garage due to a gearshift problem for Bottas
It looks set to get a bit Darude in Bahrain, as there is a report of a sandstorm on the way. Anyone know what the weather graphic for sand is?
After that eye-catching lap, Ricciardo gets it wrong under braking for Turn 1 and locks up his fronts to mess up his C2 tyres. It is a common theme of the early running given the relative green-ness of the track.
Ricciardo looks to have adapted to life at McLaren pretty well so far. He's just gone top with a 1m32.537s on the C2 tyres.
Starting another lap Gasly clatters some loose polystyrene on the main straight. No obvious damage done but not what AlphaTauri wants to see happen to its new car.
Gasly the latest to improve with a 1m33.313s to go P2 for AlphaTauri. He's also on the C2 which is the tyre of choice for the long runs. No real surprise there given that will be the hard option tyre for the 2021 opener at this track in two weeks' time.
So quick recap on the first hour if you missed anything: All 10 teams have been out on the track, Raikkonen leads the early times for Alfa Romeo (1m34.686s) while Leclerc in the Ferrari has produced the highest tally of laps so far (21). Mercedes are stuck in the garage due to a gearbox change, while Verstappen suffered a small spin for Red Bull.
Lap times are ticking up steadily now from a handful of drivers. Raikkonen still leads the way with his earlier 1m34.686s as the end of the first hour approaches.
News from Mercedes on its issue: "We have a gearshift problem and are swapping the gearbox to get back out on the track, then we will diagnose the problem with the original box."
Problems for Mercedes? The big black screens have come up in front of the garage just after the car was fired up. Bottas has only completed three laps so far today.
It was a well-known secret by Mercedes from its W12 F1 car launch, but the team’s car floor is a secret no more. Here's the full story and first look at Mercedes floor.
Nissany's stint only lasts two laps before he pits again for Williams. Leclerc, in the Ferrari with the bright green Mission Winnow logo on the engine cover, starts a run on the C2 tyres.
Nissany, the Williams test driver debuting the FW43B, is out for his first long run after an installation lap this morning. He gets the braking wrong at Turn 1 and runs wide.
Raikkonen, starting the umpteenth F1 pre-season testing lap of his career, is now fastest with a 1m34.686s for Alfa Romeo.
Cars on track! Look - here's the proof!