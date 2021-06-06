F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Stefan Mackley
Summary
Status: Stopped
10:41 And that's it from us! We'll see you in two weeks' time for...Paul Ricard?! Oh, JOY...
10:39 Here's the race report if you fancy reliving that little slice of madness! https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/azerbaijan-gp-race-report/6541151/
10:30 Perez: "I'm so, so happy for today. Normally, Baku's pretty crazy...first of all, I have to say I'm sorry for Max, he had a great race. We were close to retiring the car but luckily we managed to finish."
10:29 Vettel: "It means a great deal. It's been a tough start, but it's been a great race and we had good pace. The restart worked brilliantly for me, got another two positions there. Great day, I'm over the moon."
10:27 Gasly: "Incredibly, honestly I don't know what to say! The car's been incredible all weekend, we've been there in every session [...] We had to get the elbows out!"
10:24 Perez now rocks up, fashionably late to the post-race celebrations. Big hugs from Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.
10:21 "Hahahahahaaaa! Yes, yes yes yes - great job! That's a podium man, that's a WRAP!" - this is a Vettel we've not seen in some time.
10:20 "That was epic, Checo, epic" says race engineer Hugh Bird.
10:20 The rest of the order is as follows: LEC, NOR, ALO, TSU, SAI, RIC, RAI, GIO, BOT, SCH, MAZ, HAM, LAT
10:19 Perez has to stop the car at Turn 1.
10:18 Sebastian Vettel takes second - and Pierre Gasly finishes third! What a podium this is!
10:18 Sergio Perez crosses the line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
10:17 Leclerc breezes past Gasly for third, but Gasly gets past again! This is a stunning battle between the two for the final podium place - with Norris in this mix!
10:16 "I'm so sorry guys," Hamilton says - that makes it equals pequals in the title fight again.
10:16 Perez has forged a lead ahead of Vettel, with Gasly now up to third!
10:16 Hamilton drops ALL the way down to 16th place, he had nothing when he hit the brake pedal.
10:15 And we're away once again! Hamilton locks up and goes straight on at the start - and that helps Perez to keep the lead!
10:15 Russell boxed before the restart - not sure why at this point.
10:13 You could cut the tension with a cricket stump...
10:12 Perez and Hamilton will begin this final sprint on used soft tyres - Vettel has a brand new set.
