All

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Leaderboard

1. Leclerc, Ferrari
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Ricciardo, McLaren
4. Hamilton, Mercedes
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Verstappen, Red Bull
7. Bottas, Mercedes
8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
9. Stroll, Aston Martin
10. Perez, Red Bull
Summary
  • Leclerc heads Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 with 15 minutes remaining from Ferrari team-mate Sainz
  • VSC briefly deployed after 10 minutes to allow marshals to retrieve some debris
Status: Live
05:18

“Unbelievable! Unbelievable! He just stays in front and is weaving,” Verstappen says over his Red Bull team radio as he is held up by Mazepin.
05:16

Gasly has a copycat moment to Hamilton's at Turn 15 and just like the F1 world champion the AlphaTauri driver finds reverse and coolly returns to his work.
05:14 Hamilton runs off the track after messing up his braking at Turn 15. No further worries for the Mercedes driver though, who avoids the walls and gets going again.
05:12
 
05:11

Those chaps in the Ferraris are at it again - Leclerc goes quickest with a 1m43.227s ahead of Sainz in second. It is still very early into the race weekend, but maybe Monaco wasn't a one-off?
05:09

Norris, who was fastest through sectors 1 and 2, throws away that lap with a spin at Turn 16. The McLaren driver asks for a bit too much inside kerb and goes for a 180-degree spin.
05:07

Ricciardo goes fastest! The McLaren driver puts in a 1m43.732s, on the softs, to go 0.161s faster than Hamilton's earlier effort.
05:06

Vettel runs on at Turn 1 but avoids a Tsunoda-like nightmare in the ample run-off area.
05:04

Time flies when you are having fun - we are already well over halfway through FP1. Hamilton still tops the times, as Norris moves up to second with a 1m43.996s.
05:02 Tsunoda is free! After a couple of minutes of back and forth facing the wrong way he escapes the run-off area and is able to get going again.
05:01

"I don't know why but I can't find reverse," Tsunoda tells his AlphaTauri team over the radio. He's having real trouble getting back around, while the marshals are watching on behind the barriers taking pictures.
04:58

Tsunoda has found himself stuck in the run-off area at Turn 4. That brings out the yellow flags with the AlphaTauri driver unable to get his car turned around.
04:57 Verstappen, still on mediums, slashes the gap to Hamilton with a 1m44.098s to move within a quarter of a second off top spot.
04:54 Here's a slightly pointless comparison at this stage of the weekend, but the 2019 pole position time by Bottas was a 1m40.495s - so plenty of time to come as the track rubbers in and the drivers really start to push.
04:51
 
04:51

Hamilton, on the softs, goes quicker at the top with a 1m43.893s and moments later Verstappen shifts himself up to second place almost a full second back - but he is on the mediums.
04:49

So far there have been no timed lap from Perez who is slightly behind having completed just two laps in this session. Red Bull team-mate and F1 world championship leader Verstappen is P6, for reference.
04:47
 
04:46

Hamilton goes quickest so far with a 1m45.112s to nip ahead of Norris, Leclerc and Sainz.
04:45

“For some reason I don’t remember the lines being so slippery going across the track,” Schumacher says over his Haas team radio, referring to the painted lines on the track rather than his more familiar racing lines.
