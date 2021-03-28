Hamilton grabs the lead of Bahrain GP after undercutting early leader Verstappen

Split strategies among the leaders as Hamilton opts for harder tyres, while Verstappen is definitely two-stopping

Brief early safety car as Mazepin crashes out at Turn 3

Schumacher (spin) and Gasly (contact with Ricciardo) also in the wars in dramatic early stages

Delayed start to the race as Perez stops on the formation lap, but gets going again