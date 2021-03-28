Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in progress . . .
Follow live
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton grabs the lead of Bahrain GP after undercutting early leader Verstappen
  • Split strategies among the leaders as Hamilton opts for harder tyres, while Verstappen is definitely two-stopping
  • Brief early safety car as Mazepin crashes out at Turn 3
  • Schumacher (spin) and Gasly (contact with Ricciardo) also in the wars in dramatic early stages
  • Delayed start to the race as Perez stops on the formation lap, but gets going again

1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Vettel, Aston Martin
8. Ricciardo, McLaren
9. Stroll, Aston Martin
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Live
11:38 Verstappen comes in to pit, coming out behind Hamilton - who takes the lead! The Dutchman's on mediums, with Hamilton on the hard tyre.
11:37

On his worn tyres Vettel duly loses two places in half a lap to Norris and Leclerc to drop to seventh place. Remember that Vettel started the race last on the grid.
11:37 Bottas now pits, swapping mediums for hard tyres, and he comes out behind Perez in fourth.
11:35

Vettel is out of sync having not pitted yet out of the midfield runners which means he is up to fifth at the moment.
11:35 Sainz pits from fourth, elevating Perez into the top four.
11:35 Verstappen stays out, although Hamilton's really making hay on those hard tyres. The pit strategy battle thingy says Hamilton would pass if Verstappen pits now - so Red Bull keeping its powder dry for now.
11:32 Ricciardo also stops, losing ground to Alonso as Stroll is now trying to clear the McLaren driver.
11:32 "OK Lewis, it won't be long. Close up," Bono tells Hamilton, who pits for hard tyres.
11:30

Alonso's early stop triggers a pitlane party as Norris, Leclerc, Stroll and Giovinazzi all pit a lap later. The stops have seen Alonso jump Stroll to regain a place.
11:31 Norris comes in to pit from fourth, taking the medium compound tyres. We missed the getaway, but he rejoins ahead of Leclerc who also stopped.
11:29 Norris has dropped Leclerc now, which has brought Ricciardo right behind the Ferrari driver. The camera cut away mid-battle, but there wasn't a change in position either way...
11:29

Alonso, who started on the softs, pits on lap 12 to take a fresh set of mediums. The Alpine driver returns to the action in P17.
11:28 The battle at the front is separated by 1.8s - Verstappen over Hamilton, with Bottas a further five seconds back.
11:28

Perez is up to P12 after getting ahead of Ocon and he is now hunting down Raikkonen. A Red Bull charging through the pack feels very 2020.
11:28 Norris hasn't been able to scamper up the road from Leclerc, which is keeping the Ferrari driver's foot in the battle for fourth with DRS.
11:26

The clash involving Gasly at Turn 4 - when he lost his front wing - will not be investigated by the stewards. Nor will the battle between Norris and Leclerc earlier. As you were.
11:25 Stroll, whose Aston Martin appears unaffected by that close attention from Sainz earlier, gets by Alonso at the first corner to claim seventh place.
11:24 Norris stuffs it past Leclerc into Turn 1 this time around, and holds the place into the following DRS stretch. Nice and clean.
11:24

Perez, who went from last place to win the Sakhir GP a few months back, is already up to P13 having started from the pitlane. Can lightning strike twice in Bahrain?
11:23 Here's Norris on Leclerc, grabbing DRS - but can't clear the Ferrari into turn 1! He tried again into turn 4, hanging on around the outside, but couldn't keep with him into the following corners.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

8h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

9h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

19h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

19h
5
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

1m
Latest news
Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens

1h
Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

1h
The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain
Formula 1

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

2h
Hamilton expected gap to Red Bull in qualifying to be "double"
Formula 1

Hamilton expected gap to Red Bull in qualifying to be "double"

2h
Vettel receives grid penalty for Bahrain yellow flag infringement
Formula 1

Vettel receives grid penalty for Bahrain yellow flag infringement

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
22h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.