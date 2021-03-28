F1 Bahrain GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
|
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
On his worn tyres Vettel duly loses two places in half a lap to Norris and Leclerc to drop to seventh place. Remember that Vettel started the race last on the grid.
Vettel is out of sync having not pitted yet out of the midfield runners which means he is up to fifth at the moment.
Alonso's early stop triggers a pitlane party as Norris, Leclerc, Stroll and Giovinazzi all pit a lap later. The stops have seen Alonso jump Stroll to regain a place.
Alonso, who started on the softs, pits on lap 12 to take a fresh set of mediums. The Alpine driver returns to the action in P17.
Perez is up to P12 after getting ahead of Ocon and he is now hunting down Raikkonen. A Red Bull charging through the pack feels very 2020.
The clash involving Gasly at Turn 4 - when he lost his front wing - will not be investigated by the stewards. Nor will the battle between Norris and Leclerc earlier. As you were.
Perez, who went from last place to win the Sakhir GP a few months back, is already up to P13 having started from the pitlane. Can lightning strike twice in Bahrain?