Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen maintains lead over Norris in F1 Austrian GP after early safety car
  • Perez attempts to pass Norris on the restart but gets squeezed into the gravel, dropping to 10th
  • Early safety car caused by Ocon being sandwiched by Giovinazzi and Schumacher on approach to Turn 3 and suffering damage to his Alpine
  • Russell loses four places on cautious opening lap after brilliant eighth place on the grid

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Bottas, Mercedes
5. Stroll, Aston Martin
6. Vettel, Aston Martin
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Leclerc, Ferrari
10. Sainz, Ferrari
09:20 The Norris/Perez incident is under investigation.
09:20 Tsunoda comes in for a stop, taking on the hard tyre.
09:19 Russell's dreams of points for Williams are becoming slightly trickier to realise as he is overtaken by Sainz for 12th place.
09:19 Hamilton continues to hunt down Norris with DRS, but the McLaren driver continues to hold firm. Bottas has dropped back from this battle.
09:16 Verstappen has dropped a 1m09.091s to extend his lead, as Norris is now under attack from Hamilton.
09:16 Quick rewind to the lap 1 tussle which saw Ocon retire with damage - the race stewards have deemed no investigation is necessary.
09:16 "Gasly's doing 10.4s, 10.4s", Norris is told. "Yeah, I don't care," comes the McLaren driver's reply. Norris is going a second faster than that as it stands.
09:15 Since dropping into the middle of the midfield fight Perez hasn't made any progress. He remains in 10th tucked up behind Ricciardo in a DRS train led by Stroll in seventh.
09:13

And just like that, Giovinazzi's fate is confirmed. The Italian has a five-second time penalty for overtaking while the safety car was out.
09:13 The DRS is now enabled, so Hamilton has extra tools to play with as he tries to clear Norris.
09:12

A pit entry incident involving Giovinazzi is under investigation for overtaking before the safety car line - he did pop up to 10th on the timing screen while pitting so there's a fair chance he is in trouble.
09:11 Verstappen has been given free licence to scamper off into the distance, as Norris will soon have the Mercedes pair to think about.
09:10 All very well behaved behind the frontrunners, as Perez slots into 10th place after his gravel trip, behind Ricciardo and ahead of Leclerc.
09:10 Norris holds the inside into Turn 3, as Perez throws the kitchen sink at Norris! The Red Bull tries the outside at Turn 4, keeps his foot in and ends up in the gravel!
09:09 We're back underway! Verstappen really backs the pack up and that lets Perez try to attack Norris!
09:08 The safety car is coming in this lap.
09:08 Gasly gave Bottas something to think about in the opening part of the lap, but wasn't close enough to give the Mercedes a proper challenge.
09:07 All as you were among the top seven as that safety car came out - Hamilton couldn't find a way past Perez at Turn 4, as the Red Bull keeps hold of third.
09:07 Giovinazzi pitted at the end of lap one, probably due to damage after clashing with Ocon at Turn 3, with the Alfa Romeo driver taking on the hard tyres.
09:05

Ocon has stopped at Turn 3 and has a broken right-front wheel, he was caught between Schumacher and Giovinazzi and got pinched. That’s caused an early safety car.
