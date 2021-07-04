Summary



Verstappen maintains lead over Norris in F1 Austrian GP after early safety car

Perez attempts to pass Norris on the restart but gets squeezed into the gravel, dropping to 10th

Early safety car caused by Ocon being sandwiched by Giovinazzi and Schumacher on approach to Turn 3 and suffering damage to his Alpine

Russell loses four places on cautious opening lap after brilliant eighth place on the grid