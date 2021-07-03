Summary

Austrian GP qualifying gets underway at 2pm BST

Verstappen tops final practice with a 1m04.591s, Bottas in second 0.538s back

Hamilton has best lap time of 1m04.994s deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 10

Tsunoda, Mazepin and Norris all suffer minor offs during the session

Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 contract, keeping him at the team until at least 2023