F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

shares
comments

By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb

Summary

Summary
  • Austrian GP qualifying gets underway at 2pm BST
  • Verstappen tops final practice with a 1m04.591s, Bottas in second 0.538s back
  • Hamilton has best lap time of 1m04.994s deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 10
  • Tsunoda, Mazepin and Norris all suffer minor offs during the session
  • Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 contract, keeping him at the team until at least 2023
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Bottas, Mercedes
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  5. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Perez, Red Bull
  8. Alonso, Alpine
  9. Leclerc, Ferrari
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
07:03 Completing the order outside of the top 10 were:
Stroll
Tsunoda
Ocon
Russell
Norris
Ricciardo
Raikkonen
Schumacher
Latifi
Mazepin
07:02 The top 10 in FP3 are:
Verstappen
Bottas
Hamilton
Gasly
Giovinazzi
Sainz
Perez
Alonso
Leclerc
Vettel
07:00 The chequered flag is out and Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the driver to beat after topping FP3 with a 1m04.591s.
06:58 Looks like that's it for the session in terms of headline grabbing laps with just two minutes to go.
06:56 Hamilton being told he's braking too early into Turn 3 and carrying too much speed into the apex. That's costing him around half of his gap to Verstappen.
06:55 Just five minutes to go. Hamilton goes onto another lap.
06:55 Alonso jumps up to seventh, while Giovinazzi has put his Alfa Romeo into fifth behind Gasly.
06:54 Bottas is Verstappen's closest challenger, but he's over half a second adrift.
06:53 Had Hamilton's last lap stood, he would have still been over four tenths off Verstappen. That's a bit of a worry for Mercedes.
06:52 But Hamilton has had that lap deleted. He drops back to third as Verstappen improves to a 1m04.591s.
06:52 Hamilton does improves to a 1m04.994s. Just 0.053s between Hamilton and Verstappen now.
06:51 Hamilton goes onto a lap and is just 0.016s off in sector one.
06:50 Perez jumps up from 17th to fifth on that lap, but is 0.548s off team-mate Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
06:50 Into the final 10 minutes of FP3 now. Perez is on a quick lap on soft tyres.
06:47 Ferrari has found a little more time, Sainz up to third ahead of Leclerc as the Aston Martin pair sit fifth and sixth - Vettel ahead of Stroll.
06:46 Norris never got his McLaren settled into the final corner and shot off onto the run-off area.
06:45 Norris has gone off at the last corner as he was on a good lap.
06:44 Mazepin has been off at Turn 4 but has found his way out of the gravel and back on track at Turn 5.
06:44 Hamilton makes a slight improvement to a 1m05.277s in second, but is still 0.336s off Verstappen.
06:41 Further down the order, Latifi sits 11th currently ahead of Giovinazzi, Russell, Perez, Schumacher, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Alonso, Mazepin.
