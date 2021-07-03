F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
shares
comments
By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Status: Live
07:03 Completing the order outside of the top 10 were:
Stroll
Tsunoda
Ocon
Russell
Norris
Ricciardo
Raikkonen
Schumacher
Latifi
Mazepin
Stroll
Tsunoda
Ocon
Russell
Norris
Ricciardo
Raikkonen
Schumacher
Latifi
Mazepin
07:02 The top 10 in FP3 are:
Verstappen
Bottas
Hamilton
Gasly
Giovinazzi
Sainz
Perez
Alonso
Leclerc
Vettel
Verstappen
Bottas
Hamilton
Gasly
Giovinazzi
Sainz
Perez
Alonso
Leclerc
Vettel
07:00 The chequered flag is out and Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the driver to beat after topping FP3 with a 1m04.591s.
06:58 Looks like that's it for the session in terms of headline grabbing laps with just two minutes to go.
06:56 Hamilton being told he's braking too early into Turn 3 and carrying too much speed into the apex. That's costing him around half of his gap to Verstappen.
06:55 Just five minutes to go. Hamilton goes onto another lap.
06:55 Alonso jumps up to seventh, while Giovinazzi has put his Alfa Romeo into fifth behind Gasly.
06:54 Bottas is Verstappen's closest challenger, but he's over half a second adrift.
06:53 Had Hamilton's last lap stood, he would have still been over four tenths off Verstappen. That's a bit of a worry for Mercedes.
06:52 But Hamilton has had that lap deleted. He drops back to third as Verstappen improves to a 1m04.591s.
06:52 Hamilton does improves to a 1m04.994s. Just 0.053s between Hamilton and Verstappen now.
06:51 Hamilton goes onto a lap and is just 0.016s off in sector one.
06:50 Perez jumps up from 17th to fifth on that lap, but is 0.548s off team-mate Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
06:50 Into the final 10 minutes of FP3 now. Perez is on a quick lap on soft tyres.
06:47 Ferrari has found a little more time, Sainz up to third ahead of Leclerc as the Aston Martin pair sit fifth and sixth - Vettel ahead of Stroll.
06:46 Norris never got his McLaren settled into the final corner and shot off onto the run-off area.
06:45 Norris has gone off at the last corner as he was on a good lap.
06:44 Mazepin has been off at Turn 4 but has found his way out of the gravel and back on track at Turn 5.
06:44 Hamilton makes a slight improvement to a 1m05.277s in second, but is still 0.336s off Verstappen.
06:41 Further down the order, Latifi sits 11th currently ahead of Giovinazzi, Russell, Perez, Schumacher, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Alonso, Mazepin.
Load comments