All me

Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

  • Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP FP1 with five minutes remaining
  • Guanyu Zhou makes his F1 practice debut for Alpine, in place of Alonso
  • Ilott (Alfa Romeo) and Nissany (Williams) also appear in FP1
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Bottas, Mercedes
5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
6. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
7. Hamilton, Mercedes
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
10. Norris, McLaren
06:30 Chequered flag is out for FP1.
06:29 Verstappen has completed the most laps in this session with 34 in the books.
06:28 Leclerc waves to his onboard rear facing camera after realising he is on the big screens. Impressive effort!
06:27 Bottas now locks up and runs wide at Turn 1 on the softs.
06:26 Hamilton is the latest to run wide at Turn 1. It appears to be catching out a few drivers today.
06:25 Leclerc has snatched his right front again, this time at Turn 3.
06:23 Interestingly Perez is unable to get in the same ball park as Red Bull team-mate Verstappen. The Mexican is P8 and 0.6s away from Max.
06:21 Bottas has also shaved some time from his personal best to sit P4.
06:20 Hamilton improves to P7 but the world champion is still 0.566s adrift of Verstappen.
06:18 Mazepin has a moment but just manages to hang onto the Haas at Turn 1.
06:15 We have only 15 minutes remaining in the session. Verstappen remains on top from the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Sainz.
06:12 Tsunoda once again shows his displeasure by traffic. This time a Williams gets in his way.
06:11 Bottas sits in P5 with a 1m05.495s while Mercedes team-mate Hamilton is P9.
06:10 The top 10 have now posted times in the 1m05s bracket. Only 0.7s cover the top 10.
06:08 Leclerc jumps up to P2 just 0.2s behind Verstappen.
06:07 Mazepin and Hamilton almost make contact at Turn 3. Close call there! Both escape unscathed.
06:06 Sainz to P2 now with a 1m05.431s.
06:05 Yellow flags come out after Mazepin has a spin at Turn 3.
06:05 Raikkonen has climbed to P3 as Verstappen improves to pip Tsunoda to the fastest time. Tsunoda briefly held top spot before Verstappen posted a 1m05.143s.
06:03 Bottas jumps to P10 with a 1m06.141s lap on the softs.
