F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley
Status: Live
09:04 No investigation necessary for Tsunoda vs Alonso. They both went wheel to wheel at the green flag running restart with Tsunoda producing a strong defence, resulting in Alonso having to back out and go off track at Turn 12.
09:04 The gap between Hamilton and Verstappen is, at the end of lap 40, 14.8s. There's 18 to go.
09:02 An incident involving Tsunoda and Alonso has been noted by race control. Under VSC Alonso and Gasly both pitted, to see Tsunoda in seventh, Alonso in eighth and Gasly in ninth in the current running.
09:02 Verstappen's flying on those fresh tyres now - a 1m26.321s lap on lap 38. Hamilton is responding, saying "bit of a risk leaving me out, no?"
08:59 Virtual Safety Car is ending so we are back to green flag racing conditions on lap 38.
08:57 This is big - Hamilton doesn't pit under the VSC, but Verstappen does!
08:57 Giovinazzi has lost upshifting and comes to a halt at the side of the track at the exit of Turn 9. That triggers a Virtual Safety Car.
08:56 That is until lap 35 when Bottas gets by Leclerc with the aid of DRS and gets the move done down the inside under braking at Turn 6. Bottas is up to eighth.
08:55 Verstappen has been able to throw a few punches back at Hamilton, but no sooner as he gets the gap down a bit, Hamilton retorts with a fastest lap. It's a 1m27.201s now.
08:54 "You are doing a good job, a really good job," Leclerc is told over team radio as he defends boldly against Bottas.
08:53 "If we were to stop under safety car, what tyres would you like?" Hamilton is asked, as Mercedes assesses strategies for a potential second stop. "Both feel good," comes the reply.
08:52 It's a 1m27.444s for Hamilton, who gets the gap to Verstappen open to 5s now.
08:52 That long stint has put Bottas ahead of Tsunoda at least, but he still has both Ferraris and Norris ahead of him, out of those who have pitted, before he joins the fight between the frontrunners.
08:50 Bottas does indeed pit, rejoining behind Leclerc in ninth place.
08:48 "One more lap, everything you've got," Bottas is told, as he's still yet to pit from third.
08:48 Latifi makes his sole planned pitstop in this race and returns to the action in 17th and last place.
08:47 "It's a long way for these tyres," Hamilton reports, as Red Bull is also assessing the second stop. Hamilton also dropped a 1m27.484s for a fastest lap, so the two may be linked..
08:46 Two retirements in quick succession as Russell reports he has lost drive and trundles back to the Williams pits to end his day early on lap 27.
08:46 Verstappen's gone marginally quicker than Hamilton on that previous lap, chipping the gap down a little bit to bring it to 3.6s.
08:45 Raikkonen is able to get going again and returns to the pits in the hope of a repair for his stricken Alfa Romeo but it looks fairly terminal.
