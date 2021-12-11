F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
06:12 We'll catch you a little bit later for qualifying - see you in a few!
06:12 Here's the report from FP3 - the final practice report of the year! https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-abu-dhabi-gp-hamilton-tops-final-practice-from-verstappen/6873795/
06:01 "What the **** was that?" Gasly asks, when the automated lollipop mechanism decides to drop in front of him for no apparent reason. I for one welcome our robotic lollypop overlords.
06:00 And there's the chequered flag - that's it for practice sessions in 2021.
05:59 Perez shuffles up to P4 as we come towards the end of the session.
05:57 "I don't think I can drive on this tyre," Hamilton says, finding a flat spot having apparently switched to a used set during his quick trip to the pits. Verstappen, meanwhile, gets a swapper on at Turn 9 and has to abort his next run.
05:53 Gasly gets up to sixth, just a shade slower than Tsunoda but goes ahead of Perez.
05:52 Norris has fired up to fourth now, finding time in that McLaren to get within a tenth of Bottas in third.
05:49 Verstappen fires up to second, grabbing a 1m23.488s to get into Hamilton's ballpark now.
05:48 "It just doesn't turn at Turn 6, unbelievable," Verstappen says, as Mazepin finds Hamilton coming out of the pits and gets baulked by the seven-time champion for the second week in a row.
05:45 Tsunoda has fired up to third, on a 1m24.443s. Verstappen's now on the softs, and started a run - but went too deep into Turn 6 and has aborted his lap.
05:43 Sainz gets up to third on the mediums, still 1.3s off Hamilton's overall pace, as Russell gets up to 10th on the softs.
05:40 Latifi bolts on the softs and fires up to P7, having presumably got his dashboard fixed - or at least hooked up to the aux cable so he can have his own music on.
05:39 Mercedes continues with its soft-tyre runs as we drift towards the final 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Alpine duo has made its way into the top 10.
05:35 Red Bull doing some quick fixes to Verstappen's rear wing - plus ça change...
05:32 Raikkonen, after a short lay-off in the pits, returns on the soft tyres and goes up to P6.
05:30 The AlphaTauris have moved up to fifth and sixth, Tsunoda faster than Gasly at this point.
05:29 Hamilton lays down the gauntlet with a 1m23.274s, almost 0.8s faster than Bottas.
05:28 Norris moves up to P6 on the hard tyre, as Stroll moves off the bottom of the timesheets to go...P19.
05:26 Bottas goes top with a 1m24.025s - 0.03s faster than Hamilton, as Perez goes above Verstappen into P3.
