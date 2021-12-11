Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton heads the final practice session of 2021 F1 season from Verstappen
  • Red Bull driver switches to softs late on and closes gap to 0.2s to Hamilton
  • Session is held in daylight, so bears little resemblance to qualifying later
  • Qualifying is due to begin at 1pm GMT

Leaderboard

  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Norris, McLaren
  6. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  7. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Ricciardo, McLaren
  10. Leclerc, Ferrari
Status: Live
06:12 We'll catch you a little bit later for qualifying - see you in a few!
06:12 Here's the report from FP3 - the final practice report of the year! https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-abu-dhabi-gp-hamilton-tops-final-practice-from-verstappen/6873795/
06:01 "What the **** was that?" Gasly asks, when the automated lollipop mechanism decides to drop in front of him for no apparent reason. I for one welcome our robotic lollypop overlords.
06:00 And there's the chequered flag - that's it for practice sessions in 2021.
05:59 Perez shuffles up to P4 as we come towards the end of the session.
05:57 "I don't think I can drive on this tyre," Hamilton says, finding a flat spot having apparently switched to a used set during his quick trip to the pits. Verstappen, meanwhile, gets a swapper on at Turn 9 and has to abort his next run.
05:53 Gasly gets up to sixth, just a shade slower than Tsunoda but goes ahead of Perez.
05:52 Norris has fired up to fourth now, finding time in that McLaren to get within a tenth of Bottas in third.
05:49 Verstappen fires up to second, grabbing a 1m23.488s to get into Hamilton's ballpark now.
05:48 "It just doesn't turn at Turn 6, unbelievable," Verstappen says, as Mazepin finds Hamilton coming out of the pits and gets baulked by the seven-time champion for the second week in a row.
05:45 Tsunoda has fired up to third, on a 1m24.443s. Verstappen's now on the softs, and started a run - but went too deep into Turn 6 and has aborted his lap.
05:43 Sainz gets up to third on the mediums, still 1.3s off Hamilton's overall pace, as Russell gets up to 10th on the softs.
05:40 Latifi bolts on the softs and fires up to P7, having presumably got his dashboard fixed - or at least hooked up to the aux cable so he can have his own music on.
05:39 Mercedes continues with its soft-tyre runs as we drift towards the final 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Alpine duo has made its way into the top 10.
05:35 Red Bull doing some quick fixes to Verstappen's rear wing - plus ça change...
05:32 Raikkonen, after a short lay-off in the pits, returns on the soft tyres and goes up to P6.
05:30 The AlphaTauris have moved up to fifth and sixth, Tsunoda faster than Gasly at this point.
05:29 Hamilton lays down the gauntlet with a 1m23.274s, almost 0.8s faster than Bottas.
05:28 Norris moves up to P6 on the hard tyre, as Stroll moves off the bottom of the timesheets to go...P19.
05:26 Bottas goes top with a 1m24.025s - 0.03s faster than Hamilton, as Perez goes above Verstappen into P3.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen in final practice of 2021

36 min
2
Formula 1

Gasly reveals bizarre Ugandan sponsor scam trip

1 h
3
Formula 1

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 d
4
Formula 1

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine"

2 h
5
FIA F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

19 min
Latest news
Red Bull: FIA should not change racing rules stance for F1 finale
Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA should not change racing rules stance for F1 finale

4m
Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble
F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

19m
Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen in final practice of 2021
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen in final practice of 2021

36m
F1 set for more driver-eye cams in 2022 after new deal
Formula 1

F1 set for more driver-eye cams in 2022 after new deal

1 h
Gasly reveals bizarre Ugandan sponsor scam trip
Formula 1

Gasly reveals bizarre Ugandan sponsor scam trip

1 h
Latest videos
F1 drivers front a campaign urging Covid-19 vaccination 00:57
Formula 1
5 h

F1 drivers front a campaign urging Covid-19 vaccination

Formula 1: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach 01:12
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

Formula 1: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice 00:46
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice

Formula 1: Juan Pablo Montoya on 2021 season finale 06:12
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Juan Pablo Montoya on 2021 season finale

Formula 1 01:03
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1 "worried" about 2022 calendar as COVID restrictions return

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.