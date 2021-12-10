Tickets Subscribe
F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: James Newbold, Jake Boxall-Legge

Summary

  • F1's Abu Dhabi FP1 is now underway ahead of the season finale
  • Multiple changes to circuit for 2021
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Bottas, Mercedes
  5. Alonso, Alpine
  6. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  7. Ocon, Alpine
  8. Vettel, Aston Martin
  9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
04:53 Leclerc has headed out again on the softs and sets his first laptime of the session, a 1m27.418s only putting him 14th - right behind his team-mate Sainz. Another big climber is Tsunoda, who has moved up to sixth, just behind the big four and Alonso.
04:53 "Just get ready to straighten the wheel because it's getting really annoying to drive." Verstappen isn't happy with the orientation of his wheel, but he's not letting it show on the laptimes with a 1m25.300s the best of anybody so far.
04:50 The number twos at Red Bull and Mercedes have logged their best laps of the session so far, and it's Perez who takes third ahead of Bottas - the Mexican becoming just the third driver to creep into the 1m25s bracket on a 1m25.994s.
04:49 Giovinazzi has just pitted, having been pounding around on the hards he started the session with. The Italian on his last outing for Alfa is currently 13th in the leaderboard, just ahead of team-mate Raikkonen.
04:48 We've not mentioned him yet, but Jack Aitken is in the Williams normally driven by George Russell for FP1. It's been a busy week for the team's reserve, who was out at Sebring testing an IndyCar for Ed Carpenter Racing with Nyck De Vries (Myer Shank Racing) and Stoffel Vandoorne (Arrow McLaren SP).
04:47 The times keep tumbling. Verstappen and Hamilton are now both firmly in the 1m25s bracket, with the Red Bull man ahead on a 1m25.602s, compared to Hamilton's 1m25.820s.
04:46 Ocon has a big snap of oversteer exiting the hotel complex and chases it right up to the wall, without making contact. "That was a close one," he says with a hint of understatement.
04:43 Norris has had an interesting start to the session. He's currently fourth, but has now a third laptime deleted - this time for a big left-front lockup entering the Turn 7 left-hander after the first long back straight.
04:42 Alonso now inserts himself into the private duel between the championship leaders and goes fastest of anybody so far on a 1m26.271s.
04:42 As a piece of housekeeping, Leclerc is one of two drivers that has yet to set a flying lap - having returned to the pits to have his car's sensors removed. The other is Tsunoda, who has done two laps without logging a time.
04:41 Latifi becomes the latest to fall foul of track limits at Turn 16, as he gets a big armful of opposite lock exiting the final corner. That will be one for the drivers to keep an eye on come qualifying tomorrow.
04:40 Verstappen had taken top spot on a 1m26.463s, but Hamilton rebounds with a 1m26.290s. Let battle commence...
04:39 "What's the track limit, is it white line?" asks Bottas after his engineer informs him about his lap deletion over the radio. He's in good company though, with Norris (for a second time), Alonso and Sainz on the naughty list.
04:36 Hamilton though logs his first flyer without running over the limits, and sets the benchmark with a 1m27.148s.
04:35 Already the track limits warnings have started, with Bottas and Norris the first two to fall foul at Turn 16. Bottas had briefly gone top on a 1m26.580s on the soft tyre.
04:34 "My steering wheel is quite badly right-hand side down," reports Verstappen. Maybe Red Bull heard about the new banked turn and has gone for an oval configuration on the wheel?
04:33 There appears to be some scaffolding on the back of Leclerc's Ferrari - but rather than allowing window-cleaners access to the top, it's to give an array of sensors something to cling onto. We'll see how it affects his laptime when he comes around for his first flyer shortly.
04:31 A real mix of tyre compounds chosen to start the session, with Ocon and Giovinazzi on hards, Raikkonen, Schumacher and Mazepin on mediums and everybody else so far on softs.
04:30 And we're a go in Abu Dhabi.
04:29 The air temp is rising, at 26.7 °C - and track temps are 38.8 °C, so ideal conditions for the final FP1 of 2021.
