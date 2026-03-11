Susie Wolff reveals how attitudes to female racers have changed ahead of 2026 F1 Academy season

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has revealed how society has changed since she was racing as the all-female racing series heads into its fourth season.

Wolff began karting at the age of eight before moving to Formula Renault, Formula 3 and DTM. From 2012 to 2015, Wolff served initially as a development driver and later as a test driver for the Williams Formula 1 team, taking part in practice sessions, becoming the first woman since 1992 to take part in an F1 race weekend.

Wolff retired from F1 at the end of 2015 and moved into management roles in Formula E and F1 Academy.

“Society has changed,” Wolff told F1 Academy. “When my son races against a girl, it’s not unusual. It’s not a statement, she’s simply another competitor. That mindset shift matters.”

The 43-year-old admitted that the lack of young girls coming through karting was an initial concern for her, but it is no longer a problem.

“That kept me up at night at the beginning — would there be enough young drivers?” she said. “That’s no longer the worry. At kart tracks, I've never seen so many young women racing. I think the creation of role models and the inspiration for the next generation is now increasing our talent pool and is fundamental to the long-term success of F1 ACADEMY.

“Many young drivers are now connected to F1 Junior Academies earlier in their careers. They have the opportunity from a much younger age to get all of the help and support they need to progress in the sport.

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Crucially, there is now a visible destination. There's a defined route - perform in karting, progress to F1 ACADEMY. Deliver there, and the pathway continues. That clarity didn’t exist before.”

She added: “The opportunity is there, but performance decides. We will always take the best talent globally and aim to have the 18 best drivers at any one time in F1 ACADEMY.”

The 2026 F1 Academy season kicks off with round 1 in Shanghai this weekend, 13-15 March.