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F1 Academy

Susie Wolff outlines F1 Academy mission as female talent pool grows

Susie Wolff says F1 Academy’s priority remains growing the grassroots pipeline of young female drivers

Lydia Mee
Published:
Nina Gademan, MP Motorsport

Nina Gademan, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has reiterated that expanding the grassroots pipeline of young female racing drivers remains the series' ultimate priority. 

The all-female racing series has enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity since its inaugural season in 2023, but the focus remains on expanding the talent pool rather than searching for a single breakout star.

"For me, the most important thing is the collective talent pool growing," Wolff explained in a video shared to the F1 Academy YouTube channel. "We want these young drivers to grab this opportunity with both hands and really show us what they're capable of so that the best can rise onwards and upwards in the sport."

While Wolff is pleased with the momentum that the championship is showing, she acknowledged that there is still a long way to go.

"I feel the momentum, but I really feel that it's having an impact," she said. "I'm at karting tracks with my young son. He's just started racing, and I see first-hand the number of young girls who are now turning up at kart tracks.

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

"They all have the clear goal of trying to make it to F1 Academy. I saw with our Hello Kitty collaboration and our Disney announcement that there is an audience for what we're creating.

"This idea that you can be feminine and fierce, that there's a place for you in our sport. Obviously, with Sephora, we're reaching a much wider, younger audience with them. So, I see that there's a real audience and appetite for what we're doing. I know we still have a long way to go to create change.

"It takes time, but I'm really thankful for the support we get from F1, from the F1 teams, from our fans, from that wider audience. They are helping us really, I think, create positive change in the sport. And it will take a bit more time, but I think we're on a really good trajectory."

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