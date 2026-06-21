Susie Wolff names drivers to watch in 2026 F1 Academy title battle

As the 2026 F1 Academy season continues, managing director Susie Wolff has opened up about the standout drivers she believes are already establishing themselves as the leading contenders for the championship crown.

The all-female racing series, currently in its fourth season, is two rounds into the 2026 season. Alisha Palmowski currently leads the standings with 78 points. Emma Felbermayr follows in second, and Megan Bruce sits third.

Speaking during a three-day test at Silverstone, Wolff acknowledged that the 18-car field continues to impress her, yet a few familiar names are already separating themselves from the pack.

"With F1 Academy, we are always trying to pick the most outstanding 18 young talents globally to give them the chance to really not just progress working with some of the best junior teams, but also to show us what they're capable of on track," Wolff said during an interview shared on the F1 Academy YouTube channel.

"And not all are at the same level. Some have less experience who come in and we really see huge amounts of progression. We obviously know who our title favourites coming into this year. We expect to see Alisha [Palmowski] up front. We know that Alba [Larsen] is super quick in the Ferrari. You've got Ella [Lloyd] in the McLaren.

Alisha Palmowski, Campos Racing Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

"And I can't name them all because we'll see obviously that there's going to be some up-and-coming drivers that on specific weekends are able to really show us their performance.

"But for me, the most important thing is the collective talent pool growing. The fact that we want these young drivers to grab this opportunity with both hands and really show us what they're capable of so that the best can rise onwards and upwards in the sport."

The third round of F1 Academy will take place at Silverstone during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend on 3-5 July.