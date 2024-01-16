Pin joins 2024 F1 Academy grid as Mercedes junior

In the all-female support series, the 20-year-old Frenchwoman will drive a Mercedes-liveried car run by Prema, the team she runs with in sportscars and Formula 4.

"I am incredibly happy to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme and to represent the team in F1 Academy this year with Prema Racing," Pin said.

"A new chapter begins, and I am proud to make this next step in such a prestigious team and with the Iron Dames project. I am grateful for their trust and honoured to race for their colours.

"Moving into single-seaters was a clear objective for my career, and to be in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the top level of this sport and I cannot wait to go racing."

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said his team had kept a "close eye" on Pin's development for years, meaning she was an obvious choice once all F1 teams committed to running one car in the F1 Academy from 2024 onwards.

"Doriane is an exciting talent and we're pleased to begin our participation in F1 Academy with her as our chosen driver," Wolff said.

"We have kept a close eye on her development in recent years as she has consistently impressed. The fantastic support of Deborah Mayer and the Iron Dames organisation has enabled her to display her abilities to this point; she has taken full advantage of that opportunity with determination and skill."

Pin joined Iron Dames in 2021 after being a finalist in the FIA's Girls on Track - Rising Stars competition, which has recently been concluded.

In a breakthrough 2022 season she took a first race win in the European Le Mans Series, while also winning the Gold Cup class of the Spa 24 Hours alongside Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey in an Iron Dames Ferrari, as well as dominating the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Pin then went on to drive for Prema in the LMP2 class of the 2023 World Endurance Championship alongside former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti, being heralded as the 'Revelation of the Year' at its prize-giving gala.

She has already kicked off her switch to single-seater racing with appearances in the 2023 F4 South East Asia Championship, which yielded two race wins, and has recently made her debut in the F4 UAE championship.