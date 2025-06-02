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F1 Academy Montreal

F1 Academy star Lia Block leaves Claire Williams "speechless" with "mind-boggling" rally drive

Lia Block returns to her rally roots as she takes Claire Williams out in Washington

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

F1 Academy driver Lia Block left former Williams Formula 1 deputy team principal Claire Williams "speechless" after taking her on a rally demonstration run.

Block took to the wheel of a rear-wheel drive Subaru BRZ modified for rally with a stripped interior, roll cage, and race seats. Although not as fast as one of the all-wheel drive options from the brand, the 18-year-old explained that the BRZ had a few more smiles per gallon. She explained to Williams:

"These are the more fun cars because the back end slips out more. The all-wheel drive cars are much faster, but they don't get as sideways as these."

After being taken around the rally course at DirtFish Rally School in Snoqualmie, Washington, Williams struggled to contain her excitement, describing the experience as "mind-boggling."

"I'm actually speechless, and that doesn't happen very often. That was so cool! I loved that," she added.

 

Lia Block's rally career and transition to single-seater

The Williams Academy driver began her motorsports journey at 11 years old with karting and off-roading. She entered her first rally at 15 and won the championship at 17, becoming the youngest person to do so and the first female driver to clinch the title.

In 2024, the American driver decided to transition to single-seater racing as she joined the all-female F1 Academy series and the Williams Driver Academy. The move into open-wheel racing after years of off-road and rally competition was a steep learning curve for Block. Speaking to Motorsport.com in 2024, Block explained:

"Honestly, it’s been quite hard. In the beginning, I thought it was going to be a bit easier than it actually was. It’s a completely different motorsport, and I knew nothing about it. I did a bit of karting when I was a kid but nothing to the extent of my competitors when they were younger. The challenge is what excites me the most. Not being good at something going into it makes me want it that much more. 

"Every race is new—I’ve never competed on any of these tracks or against any of these girls. So it’s really just a big learning year for me, and I’m taking every bit of information that I can."

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While speaking with Williams ahead of the rally drive, Block discussed her experience as part of the Williams Driver Academy. She commented:

"[It's] amazing, to be honest. For me, I had no idea how F1 teams worked and coming into it ... Honestly, it's such a family dynamic to me and what it feels like, and everybody is so welcoming."

Block will next race in the F1 Academy series on 13-15 June in Montreal, as part of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

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