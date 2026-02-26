F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has been recognised as a CNBC Changemaker.

CNBC named Wolff as a Changemaker on 25 February 2026, listing her standout achievement in 2025 as: "Broadened F1's commercial and broadcast reach, establishing a sustainable business model, while inspiring the next generation of women racing talent."

Wolff has been instrumental in making the F1 Academy a success. After its inaugural season in 2023, which was held in front of empty grandstands and with no broadcasting, apart from the season finale in Austin, Wolff has built the series up to give the young drivers a platform to boost their racing careers.

From 2024 onwards, Wolff gained the support of every Formula 1 team, which now backs at least one driver in the championship, who races with the team's livery. The 43-year-old has also brought in huge partnerships to F1 Academy, including with Charlotte Tilbury, American Express, Gatorade, Tommy Hilfiger, TAG Heuer, Puma, and The LEGO Group.

In addition to boosting the viewership with F1 Academy now being a support race during F1 race weekends, the championship also released a Drive to Survive-style docuseries produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine. F1: The Academy was released on Netflix on 28 May 2025.

Susie Wolff, Managing Director, F1 Academy Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“I think the momentum we've had, the support we've had from within this paddock, the great racing we see on track and the ability we've had to really transform the careers of young women who are trying to make it in racing has been something which has definitely given me a lot of pride. But I'm not one to sit still," Wolff explained during an interview on the F1 Academy YouTube channel in November 2025.

F1 Academy has also seen some impressive success stories. 2024 champion Abbi Pulling is currently competing in the GB3 Championship for Rodin Motorsport and serves as a rookie and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E team, and 2025 champion Doriane Pin has become a Mercedes development driver and is set to compete in the European Le Mans Series for Duqueine Team.