F1 Academy confirms first wild card entry of 2026 as 2025 driver returns

Shi Wei will return to F1 Academy as the first wild card entry of the 2026 season.

Having previously competed in the all-female racing series in the same role in 2025, Shi will race in front of her home crowd at the season-opening Round 1 in Shanghai.

"I truly cherish the opportunity to compete again as a Wild Card driver," Shi said. "I will work hard in preparation so that more people can witness the rise of Chinese women in motorsport.

"I hope my journey can inspire others – racing is not reserved for only a few. With persistence, dedication, and passion, everyone has the chance to go further."

He Jiandong, vice president and secretary-general of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China, added: "We are proud of Shi Wei’s excellent performances. Her continued participation highlights the growth potential of Chinese women in racing. We will continue to support female drivers and promote a more open pathway for talent."

Round 1 of the 2026 F1 Academy season will take place from 13-15 March at Shanghai International Circuit, China, as part of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix weekend. The season will comprise seven rounds in China, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Austin and Las Vegas.

As the start of the 2026 season closes in, driver announcements are coming in thick and fast. The Mercedes F1 team confirmed this week that they would be backing Payton Westcott in the series. The American driver, who will race in PREMA Racing machinery, will also benefit from the guidance of 2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin.

Audi F1 also recently announced that it will support Emma Felbermayr in the series, and Ava Dobson will be backed by American Express.