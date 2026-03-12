F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know
The fourth year of F1 Academy will begin in Shanghai this weekend
Start action, Nina Gademan, PREMA Racing leads
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The 2026 F1 Academy season will begin with the first round in Shanghai, China, from 13-15 March.
The all-female racing series will feature as a support race to the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and will comprise a 40-minute practice session followed by a 30-minute qualifying on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will host a race each day, both of which will be 13 laps.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the F1 Academy series in China live.
When is the 2026 F1 Academy round 1 in Shanghai?
Friday, 13 March
Free practice
Local time: 09:10 - 09:50
GMT: 01:10 - 01:50
PST: 18:10 - 18:50 (Thursday, 12 March)
ET: 21:10 - 21:50 (Thursday, 12 March)
CET: 02:10 - 02:50
Qualifying
Local time: 14:10 - 14:40
GMT: 06:10 - 06:40
PST: 23:10 - 23:40 (Thursday, 12 March)
ET: 02:10 - 02:40
CET: 07:10 - 07:40
Saturday, 14 March
Race 1
Local time: 13:45 - 14:20
GMT: 05:45 - 06:20
PST: 22:45 - 23:20 (Friday, 13 March)
ET: 01:45 - 02:20
CET: 06:45 - 07:20
Sunday, 15 March
Race 2
Local time: 10:40 - 11:15
GMT: 02:40 - 03:15
PST: 19:40 - 20:15 (Saturday, 14 March)
ET: 22:40 - 23:15 (Saturday, 14 March)
CET: 03:40 - 04:15
Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing, Maya Weug, MP Motorsport in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
How to watch F1 Academy in Shanghai
Fans from all regions will be able to follow the 2026 F1 Academy season live on F1 TV and the official F1 Academy YouTube channel. For fans watching in the UK, Sky Sports F1 will be broadcasting the races live and for those watching in the US, it will be broadcast on Apple.
Full list of F1 Academy broadcasters
- Antena – Romania
- Apple – United States (including Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa)
- beIN – South East Asia; MENA
- Bell Media – Canada
- Canal+ – France, Monaco, Andorra, Switzerland, Mauritius, Haiti, DROM COM, POM and Sub-Saharan Africa
- DAZN – Portugal; Spain & Andorra
- DigitAlb – Albania
- Digiturk – Turkey
- ELTA / Videoland – Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)
- ESPN – Caribbean Territories; Latin America
- FanCode – India
- Fox Argentina – Argentina
- Fox Sports – Australia
- Globo (HL only) – Brazil
- Guangdong (HL only) – China
- Nova – Bulgaria
- ORF – Austria
- Rush Sports – Caribbean
- Sky – UK & Republic of Ireland
- Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg & Liechtenstein
- Sky Italia (HL only) – Italy, San Marino & Vatican State
- Sky NZ – New Zealand
- Supersport – Pan-regional Africa
- Tencent (HL only) – China
- TV Nova – Czech Republic & Slovakia
- Viaplay – Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands & Iceland
- Eleven Sports – Poland
F1 Academy: 2026 teams and drivers
The 2026 F1 Academy will feature six teams, each comprising three drivers. Each Formula 1 team supports at least one driver, and the remaining drivers are supported by key sponsors of the series.
Prema Racing
Mathilda Paatz - Supported by Aston Martin
Payton Westcott - Supported by Mercedes
Natalia Granada - Supported by SEPHORA
Megan Bruce - Supported by TAG Heuer
Rafaela Ferreira - Supported by Racing Bulls
Alisha Palmowski - Supported by Red Bull
Nina Gademan - Supported by Alpine
Alba Larsen - Supported by Ferrari
Esmee Kosterman - Supported by LEGO
Emma Felbermayr - Supported by Audi
Ella Lloyd - Supported by McLaren
Ella Stevens - Supported by McLaren Oxagon
Lisa Billard - Supported by Gatorade
Kaylee Countryman - Supported by Haas
Jade Jacquet - Supported by Williams
Hitech
Wei Shi (Wildcard) - Supported by Juss Sports
Ava Dobson - Supported by American Express
Rachel Robertson - Supported by Puma
