Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

F1 Academy Shanghai

F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

The fourth year of F1 Academy will begin in Shanghai this weekend

Lydia Mee
Published:
Start action, Nina Gademan, PREMA Racing leads

Start action, Nina Gademan, PREMA Racing leads

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The 2026 F1 Academy season will begin with the first round in Shanghai, China, from 13-15 March.

The all-female racing series will feature as a support race to the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and will comprise a 40-minute practice session followed by a 30-minute qualifying on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will host a race each day, both of which will be 13 laps.

Here is everything you need to know to follow the F1 Academy series in China live.

When is the 2026 F1 Academy round 1 in Shanghai?

Friday, 13 March

Free practice

Local time: 09:10 - 09:50
GMT: 01:10 - 01:50
PST: 18:10 - 18:50 (Thursday, 12 March)
ET: 21:10 - 21:50 (Thursday, 12 March)
CET: 02:10 - 02:50

Qualifying

Local time: 14:10 - 14:40
GMT: 06:10 - 06:40
PST: 23:10 - 23:40 (Thursday, 12 March)
ET: 02:10 - 02:40
CET: 07:10 - 07:40

Saturday, 14 March

Race 1

Local time: 13:45 - 14:20
GMT: 05:45 - 06:20
PST: 22:45 - 23:20 (Friday, 13 March)
ET: 01:45 - 02:20
CET: 06:45 - 07:20

Sunday, 15 March

Race 2

Local time: 10:40 - 11:15
GMT: 02:40 - 03:15
PST: 19:40 - 20:15 (Saturday, 14 March)
ET: 22:40 - 23:15 (Saturday, 14 March)
CET: 03:40 - 04:15

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing, Maya Weug, MP Motorsport in Parc Ferme

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing, Maya Weug, MP Motorsport in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

How to watch F1 Academy in Shanghai

Fans from all regions will be able to follow the 2026 F1 Academy season live on F1 TV and the official F1 Academy YouTube channel. For fans watching in the UK, Sky Sports F1 will be broadcasting the races live and for those watching in the US, it will be broadcast on Apple.

Full list of F1 Academy broadcasters

  • Antena – Romania
  • Apple – United States (including Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa)
  • beIN – South East Asia; MENA
  • Bell Media – Canada
  • Canal+ – France, Monaco, Andorra, Switzerland, Mauritius, Haiti, DROM COM, POM and Sub-Saharan Africa
  • DAZN – Portugal; Spain & Andorra
  • DigitAlb – Albania
  • Digiturk – Turkey
  • ELTA / Videoland – Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)
  • ESPN – Caribbean Territories; Latin America
  • FanCode – India
  • Fox Argentina – Argentina
  • Fox Sports – Australia
  • Globo (HL only) – Brazil
  • Guangdong (HL only) – China
  • Nova – Bulgaria
  • ORF – Austria
  • Rush Sports – Caribbean
  • Sky – UK & Republic of Ireland
  • Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg & Liechtenstein
  • Sky Italia (HL only) – Italy, San Marino & Vatican State
  • Sky NZ – New Zealand
  • Supersport – Pan-regional Africa
  • Tencent (HL only) – China
  • TV Nova – Czech Republic & Slovakia
  • Viaplay – Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands & Iceland
  • Eleven Sports – Poland

F1 Academy: 2026 teams and drivers

The 2026 F1 Academy will feature six teams, each comprising three drivers. Each Formula 1 team supports at least one driver, and the remaining drivers are supported by key sponsors of the series.

Prema Racing

Mathilda Paatz - Supported by Aston Martin
Payton Westcott - Supported by Mercedes
Natalia Granada - Supported by SEPHORA

Campos Racing

Megan Bruce - Supported by TAG Heuer
Rafaela Ferreira - Supported by Racing Bulls
Alisha Palmowski - Supported by Red Bull

MP Motorsport

Nina Gademan - Supported by Alpine
Alba Larsen - Supported by Ferrari
Esmee Kosterman - Supported by LEGO

Rodin Motorsport

Emma Felbermayr - Supported by Audi
Ella Lloyd - Supported by McLaren
Ella Stevens - Supported by McLaren Oxagon

ART Grand Prix

Lisa Billard - Supported by Gatorade
Kaylee Countryman - Supported by Haas
Jade Jacquet - Supported by Williams

Hitech

Wei Shi (Wildcard) - Supported by Juss Sports
Ava Dobson - Supported by American Express
Rachel Robertson - Supported by Puma

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Susie Wolff reveals how attitudes to female racers have changed ahead of 2026 F1 Academy season

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move

Susie Wolff reveals how attitudes to female racers have changed ahead of 2026 F1 Academy season

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Susie Wolff reveals how attitudes to female racers have changed ahead of 2026 F1 Academy season

Latest news

Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

WEC
WEC WEC
Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

Exclusive: Lowdon on what's next for Cadillac after short F1 honeymoon

Formula 1
Australian GP
Exclusive: Lowdon on what's next for Cadillac after short F1 honeymoon

Who is taking the initiative in solving F1's start problem?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Who is taking the initiative in solving F1's start problem?

Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings