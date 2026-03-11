F1 Academy announces partnership with beauty giant SEPHORA ahead of 2026 season opener in Shanghai

F1 Academy has announced a new partnership with SEPHORA ahead of the 2026 season-opening round in Shanghai.

SEPHORA has become an official partner and the official beauty retail partner of the all-female racing series. As part of the new partnership, SEPHORA will also support Spanish driver Natalia Granada in her rookie season.

"I am very eager to start the 2026 F1 ACADEMY season with SEPHORA," Granada said.

"It is a great privilege to partner with them, and being part of their first global sponsorship is an honour. Beauty and sport might seem like different worlds, but both celebrate confidence and expression.

"Support like this is incredibly important for female drivers, and it’s empowering to have a brand that truly believes in our ambitions. I’m really looking forward to what we can achieve together this year."

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff added: "SEPHORA is an iconic global brand with a passionate community across markets worldwide, championing individuality and confidence.

"Joining forces with them is incredibly powerful. This partnership goes far beyond beauty; together, we are challenging outdated stereotypes and redefining who and what belongs in motorsport."

For the fans, the partnership will bring "immersive glam bars and fan activations at select races." The Formula 1 Paddock Club will also feature the glam bars at 18 grands prix in 2026. The beauty retailer will sponsor an end-of-year drivers’ celebration, a first for the racing series.

Chief commercial officer of F1, Emily Prazer, commented: "We are delighted to add SEPHORA as a Partner for both F1 ACADEMY and F1 Paddock Club. They are a brand that authentically speaks to a diverse audience, challenges perceptions and unites people all around the world.

"By integrating their glam bars into the Paddock Club, we will enhance the overall hospitality experience and continue to set new standards for guest engagement."

Deborah Yeh, global chief marketing officer at SEPHORA, also said: "We are thrilled to become the Official Beauty Retail Partner of F1 ACADEMY, supporting their commitment to women’s empowerment worldwide.

"This collaboration will give us an incredible opportunity to engage with audiences from Shanghai to Austin, bringing our unique brand experience to fans while supporting the dreams of these athletes. We look forward to celebrating the synergy between sports and beauty and continuing to champion our shared values throughout the various races."