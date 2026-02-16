Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025
Chloe Chambers says she has no regrets about finishing third in the 2025 F1 Academy standings
Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing
Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1
Former F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers has reflected on her second and final year in the all-female racing series, confirming that she has no regrets after finishing third in the 2025 drivers' championship.
“I don’t really have any regrets from F1 Academy," Chambers explained to Feeder Series.
"I think I put in as good of a performance as I could within everything that I could have controlled last year.
"There were some things that happened that were a little bit outside of my own control that took away my championship hopes, but I think in the end, I showed what I could do and what I was capable of, and I think that’s what I can take from F1 Academy with me.”
The American driver recently took part in the Formula E rookie practice session during the Miami ePrix.
“For us, the session was just about getting through their typical FP1 run plan,” she explained to F1 Academy. “It's a new track for the team, so I think it was more so about the feedback that I gave back to the team. I did kind of a little bit of everything.
Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
“I did a couple of 350kW laps, then some coast laps and then 300kW laps. So I was able to get a feeling for everything, plus a practice start at the end. I was able to hopefully give back some valuable feedback to the team and hopefully we'll be back in the Formula E car again sometime in the future.”
Chambers is yet to confirm her racing plans for 2026. “At this point, I’m not 100% sure," she told Feeder Series.
"I’m still working some things out, but I’m hoping to be back in a race car, keep winning, [and] keep winning championships,” she said. “That’s my main thing – to be ready for taking on the challenge of trying to win a championship everywhere I race.”
