Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep
Extreme E / Jurassic X-Prix Race report

RXR and X44 teams to fight for XE title in Jurassic X-Prix final

By:

Rosberg X Racing and Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad will spar for the inaugural Extreme E title in the Jurassic X-Prix season finale after seizing semi-final victories in Dorset.

RXR and X44 teams to fight for XE title in Jurassic X-Prix final

Bonus points for topping qualifying and setting the fastest run through the super sector for X44 means the championship fight will go down to the wire, RXR leading by 15, at the Bovington military base.

X44 narrowly emerged victorious in a tense first semi-final, which featured Extreme E’s first overtake in the driver change over zone.

With male drivers locked in to start the heat, top qualifier Sebastien Loeb lined up on the far-right side of the grid with the shortest run to the first corner.

And while his initial launch was the strongest, Kevin Hansen in the JBXE machine enjoyed a formidable second phase as he deployed the four-second and 400kW hyperdrive boost to bully his way past Loeb.

But unconventionally, Loeb immediately responded by thumbing his hyperdrive leg up but the tight confines of the first sector meant he failed to make it count.

Hansen piled on the misery as he pulled out a remarkable four-second lead as Lance Woolridge, the third starter in the Veloce Racing car, lost the rear and had to save a spin.

He rejoined some 10s down but tore chunks out of Loeb and Hansen to close the gap.

Loeb responded on lap two as he nailed the points-paying super sector, setting a mighty 49.506s through the five waypoints, to reel in Hansen ahead of the driver swap.

Loeb was under a foot behind Hansen as they entered the speed-limited lane, with Woolridge on the pair’s six.

For the first time, in Dorset a split pitlane was used and JBXE had to round a tight right-hander. That combined with a faster X44 switcheroo created the change for position.

Cristina Gutierrez emerged with a 1s lead over Hansen’s tea-mate Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky as the JBXE driver lost a further 0.5s understeering through the mud.

But once Ahlin-Kottulinsky had cleared the boggiest section of the 2.36-mile circuit, she charged after Gutierrez to cross the line just four tenths in arrears.

But, with a five-car finale, both X44 and JBXE will progress to the event and season climax.

Jamie Chadwick, meanwhile, guided the Veloce car across the line 4.9s down the road.

Jamie Chadwick, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing

Jamie Chadwick, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Rosberg X Racing then matched the benchmark of its X44 rival by bagging the spoils in the second semi-final as it chases four wins from the five events in 2021.

Johan Kristoffersson launched superbly with hyperdrive to romp to an initial 2.3s lead as challengers Carlos Sainz Sr (Acciona Sainz) and Mattias Ekstrom (Abt Cupra) were left in his wake.

Sainz’s better launch forced Ekstrom to sit in his muddy rooster tails and with no visibility, the Abt Cupra bounced into the Acciona Sainz car as both suffered cosmetic damage.

Ekstrom used his hyperdrive to attempt a pass on the inside, but Sainz shut the door before the Abt Cupra car vaulted into the air over the ‘Knife Edge’ jump to shed its loose bonnet.

Kristoffersson completed his clean two-lap sprint with 3.8s in hand over Sainz before vacating the hot seat for teammate Molly Taylor.

With Abt Cupra delaying its car at the driver swap before eventually releasing Jutta Kleinschmidt two minutes down, Taylor and Laia Sanz waltzed to the finish to reserve places in the final.

Andretti United booked its slot in the grand finale courtesy of winning the last-chance shootout on Saturday afternoon at the expense of Chip Ganassi and Xite Energy Racing.

A rare mistake in second qualifying for Timmy Hansen forced him into the trees and for the team to fight for its place as it battles with JBXE for third in the championship.

Hansen was back in the car for the start of the so-called ‘Crazy Race’, from which only the winner progresses, and lined up on the preferred far-right side on the grid.

He launched cleanly to scamper into an early lead as Oliver Bennett, in for Xite, was aggressive and sandwiched Kyle Leduc in the Ganassi machine to block the American’s path.

The robust defence continued into the first right-hander as Bennett left no room for Leduc, who had to jump on the brakes to miss the advertising signs on inside of the apex.

Bennett then activated his hyperdrive boost to hold second place as Hansen was some 2.9s clear.

But Leduc impressively wrestled second place back with a fine outside pass round a long right-hand bend on Bennett to reel in Hansen and slash the gap down to 1.6s before a messy second lap undid his efforts.

For good measure, Hansen then smashed a 50.9s run through the super sector to arrive with 3.2s in hand at the driver switch over.

From there, Catie Munnings jumped aboard and coolly kept Leduc’s teammate Sara Price at bay by a slender 0.46s during the remaining lap to book her and Hansen their spot in the final.

Christine Giampaoli Zonca and Bennett, meanwhile, ended up a total of 1m32s in arrears.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep
Previous article

Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep Jurassic X-Prix
Extreme E

Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep

Hamilton's X44 team sets Q1 pace ahead of Extreme E finale Jurassic X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team sets Q1 pace ahead of Extreme E finale

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Latest news

RXR and X44 teams to fight for XE title in Jurassic X-Prix final
Extreme E Extreme E

RXR and X44 teams to fight for XE title in Jurassic X-Prix final

Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep
Extreme E Extreme E

Hamilton's squad completes Extreme E qualifying clean sweep

Hamilton's X44 team sets Q1 pace ahead of Extreme E finale
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team sets Q1 pace ahead of Extreme E finale

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.