Extreme E / Jurassic X-Prix Race report

Rosberg team seals Extreme E title on countback in Jurassic X-Prix

By:

Rosberg X Racing has clinched the inaugural Extreme E championship title thanks to its three event wins in 2021 after drawing on points with Jurassic X-Prix victor X44.

Fourth place for 2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg’s crew comprising Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor in the Dorset finale meant it drew in the standings with Lewis Hamilton’s X44 as they both ended up with 155 points.

But having won the maiden Saudi Arabia event, then again in Senegal and in Sardinia, RXR took hold of the crown over X44, which had failed to score a win coming into the finale despite a 100% qualifying record.

This came despite Cristina Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb dominating the UK showdown.

The ‘GridPlay’ popular vote rewarded effective polesitter and semi-final one winner X44 with the choice of starting slot, and Loeb and Gutierrez opted for the middle lane.

RXR were directly alongside, one lane to the left, as a new rule for the final round of the season mandated that the female driver must start the last race.

Gutierrez used her 400kW hyperdrive boost to power ahead at the start to decisively take the lead into the first corner as Taylor endured a sluggish opening stint, knowing fourth spot was sufficient to take the title spoils.

Meanwhile, a lightening launch for JBXE’s Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky meant the car owned by Jenson Button peeled from the far-right side of the grid to demote Andretti United for third.

Ahlin-Kottulinsky then gave chase after Taylor, using the four-second hyperdrive activation to draw level with the Rosberg X racing machine and slot into second place over the ‘Knife Edge’ jump.

As Gutierrez disappeared into a 6.4s lead for X44, RXR slipped back further as Catie Munnings relegated Taylor to leave Acciona Sainz’s Laia Sanz to take the title away from Rosberg’s crew.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, X44

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

But a spin for Sanz relieved the pressure, while Munnings had to punch reverse after losing the rear end when she stamped on the brakes to avoid clattering into the JBXE car on the approach to the speed-limited driver change over zone.

Gutierrez ended her two-lap stint with 3.3s in hand over JBXE as she vacated the car for Loeb, and the spare-time orthodontist was only narrowly missed by a recovering Munnings.

As the Andretti United car headed for its pit lane slot, Gutierrez leapt out the way, but Munnings still collected the X44 driver’s seat cushion and dragged it down the road.

Loeb belted aboard and emerged with a 4.4s margin to JBXE and converted the victory at the Bovington military base tank proving ground.

That, combined with the bonus five points for setting the fastest time of the round through the designated super sector and the year-long qualifying prowess, left X44 with 155 points.

But four-time World Rallycross champion Kristoffersson brought home the RXR car, which was late to the grid after a last-minute front inverter swap, in a necessary fourth.

The success earlier the season wrapped up the crown for him and Taylor.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hansen delivered second in the finale for JBXE to wrest third in the teams’ championship away from his brother Timmy Hansen and his Andretti United stablemate Munnings.

While Kristoffersson crossed the line 15s behind Loeb, the margin was the same again back to two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr as he brought up the rear in the recovering Acciona Sainz machine.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
