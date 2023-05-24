Subscribe
New ambassador role for Molly Taylor

Rally and Extreme E star Molly Taylor has landed a new ambassador role with oils giant Castrol.

Taylor joins a star-studded roster of Castrol ambassadors in Australia and New Zealand which also includes Supercars driver Thomas Randle, two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly, Kiwi drifting superstar Daniel Woolhouse and fellow rally driver Emma Gilmour.

As part of her deal Taylor recently sampled Randle's Castrol-backed Mustang Supercar, along with Formula 1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Easley, who were in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Taylor is one of the best-known current motorsport personalities in Australia thanks to her exploits such as winning the Australian Rally Championship in a factory-backed Subaru.

She also won the inaugural Extreme E season and currently drives for Veloce Racing in the all-electric series.

Taylor has also dipped her toes into the media world with a starring role on a recent season of SAS Australia, as well as regular spot in Stan Sport's SpeedSeries coverage.

“It’s great to be welcomed into the Castrol family,” said Taylor.

“Castrol is one of the most famous and trusted brands in the automotive industry, so I’m thrilled to be selected to represent Castrol as it embarks on a really exciting time.”

“While most people will know me for what I’ve done on the rally stages, I simply love cars. It’s a passion of mine and knowing that I have a brand on my side that prides itself on performance fills me with confidence.”

“I have a bunch of really cool projects in the works, so I can’t wait to bring Castrol on the ride as well.”

Jan Willink, Brand & Product Marketing Manager, Castrol Australia and New Zealand, added: “Castrol has always been passionate about helping its partners unlock the very edge of performance, and we’re incredibly excited to rekindle our partnership with Molly Taylor, someone whose name is synonymous with performance.

“Very few people in motorsport – male or female – can match Molly’s achievements. The fact that she’s continuing to push the bar even higher with her recent achievements on the world stage is a true testament to her dedication, competitiveness and talent.”

“While Castrol recognises the importance of on-track performance, we’re equally proud to have long-standing associations with individuals who are committed to making a real contribution to the community. In this respect we feel very fortunate to have Molly representing the Castrol brand and are inspired to see her sustained efforts to foster the next generation of motorsport talent in Australia.”

