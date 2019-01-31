Sign in
European Rallycross / Breaking news

Paddon joins Wurz in new GRC Europe series

By:
1h ago

Hyundai World Rally Championship refugee Hayden Paddon will compete in the new Global Rallycross Europe series this year.

Paddon was left on the WRC sidelines when Hyundai signed nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb to share its third car with Dani Sordo this season.

31-year old Paddon will race a new single-make spaceframe Pantera RX6 car in the GRC Titans category, using a Hyundai i30 silhouette body.

“I have been in rallying for a long time, so rallycross is not completely new to me, but I will have to adapt to cars racing alongside me,” said the 2016 Rally Argentina winner. “

GRC Europe will be a new challenge and I am looking forward to taking it on, joining the other drivers throughout the year and trying to be competitive.”

GRC Europe will be run over six weekends, comprising of five double-headers and a season finale at Estering in Germany. The headline GRC Titans class will be joined by a category for conventional steel-bodied rallycross Supercars, with the addition of a balance of performance regulation.

Having driven for GRC Europe series founder Max Pucher’s MJP Racing team in World Rallycross Championship events last season, two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Alex Wurz will compete in the series alongside former World RX race winner Toomas Heikkinen.

Swedish brothers Timmy and Kevin Hansen also compete, but it is yet to be announced in which category the pair will drive. 

Their father, Kenneth Hansen, is continuing to work on also fielding a team in World RX this season, having been left without a programme when Peugeot withdrew from the sport last year.

About this article

Series European Rallycross
Drivers Hayden Paddon
Author Hal Ridge

