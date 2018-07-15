Sign in
F3 Europe / Zandvoort / Race report

Zandvoort F3: Troitskiy wins after Ticktum penalty

Zandvoort F3: Troitskiy wins after Ticktum penalty
By: Marcus Simmons
Jul 15, 2018, 8:24 AM

Nikita Troitskiy took a shock maiden European Formula 3 victory after Dan Ticktum was penalised in a truncated finale to the Zandvoort weekend.

Red Bull junior Ticktum was leading the race from pole position when he was given a drive-through penalty for a jumped start. 

After Ticktum served his penalty at the end of the eighth lap, he rejoined at the tail of the field before stopping his Motopark car for good at the end of the following lap.

Troitskiy, who had qualified his Carlin machine third, moved up to second at the start when Motopark man Juri Vips stalled on his front-row starting slot.

Guan Yu Zhou made a better start than Troitskiy and challenged around the outside of the opening Tarzanbocht, but dropped a wheel in the gravel and slotted into third place.

To his credit, Troitskiy, whose previous best Euro F3 result had been a ninth at the Hungaroring, kept Ticktum within a second before the leader served his penalty.

Once he inherited the lead, the SMP Racing-backed Russian pulled a gap on the pursuing Prema Powerteam car of Zhou, who was over two seconds adrift when the safety car emerged for the second time after Julian Hanses crashed at the penultimate corner.

With Hanses’s car against the barrier at the top of an enormous gravel trap, the extrication exercise proved too difficult for the marshals and safety crews and, after a long time under the safety car, the race was eventually red-flagged.

Behind Zhou, Force India protege Jehan Daruvala made it two Carlin drivers in the top three.

Marino Sato led a battle for fourth place from Motopark teammate Fabio Scherer, Hitech GP’s Alex Palou and Carlin man Ferdinand Habsburg.

Jonathan Aberdein was next up in eighth for Motopark, while Artem Petrov scored his first Euro F3 points by claiming ninth for local team Van Amersfoort Racing.

The final point was taken by Enaam Ahmed, who raced up from 16th on the grid in his Hitech machine.

Of the Prema drivers who had qualified out of position, Mick Schumacher beat Ralf Aron to 13th after the Estonian ran wide onto the dust while trying to pass Sebastian Fernandez around the outside of Tarzanbocht.

They headed the recovering Vips, while Marcus Armstrong finally managed to find a way past Keyvan Andres for 16th.

Thanks to Ticktum’s penalty, Armstrong continues to lead the championship, but Zhou is now just one point adrift.

Race results:

 Pos.Driver Team Time/Gap
 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 26'25.119
 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1.616
 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 2.594
 Marino Sato Motopark 3.559
 Fabio Scherer Motopark 4.186
 Alex Palou Hitech GP 5.575
 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 6.821
 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 8.303
 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 9.455
10   Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 10.475
11   Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 11.719
12   Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 12.271
13   Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 13.669
14   Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 14.797
15   Juri Vips Motopark 16.286
16   Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 18.046
17   Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 18.620
18   Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 19.679
19   Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 20.651
20   Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 21.484
21   Petru Florescu Fortec 22.488
22   Julian Hanses ma-con 5 laps
Ret  Dan Ticktum Motopark -
Ret  Ben Hingeley Hitech GP -
About this article

Series F3 Europe
Event Zandvoort
Location Zandvoort
Drivers Nikita Troitskiy , Dan Ticktum
Teams Carlin
Author Marcus Simmons
Article type Race report

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.