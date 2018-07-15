Zandvoort F3: Troitskiy wins after Ticktum penalty

Nikita Troitskiy took a shock maiden European Formula 3 victory after Dan Ticktum was penalised in a truncated finale to the Zandvoort weekend.

Red Bull junior Ticktum was leading the race from pole position when he was given a drive-through penalty for a jumped start.

After Ticktum served his penalty at the end of the eighth lap, he rejoined at the tail of the field before stopping his Motopark car for good at the end of the following lap.

Troitskiy, who had qualified his Carlin machine third, moved up to second at the start when Motopark man Juri Vips stalled on his front-row starting slot.

Guan Yu Zhou made a better start than Troitskiy and challenged around the outside of the opening Tarzanbocht, but dropped a wheel in the gravel and slotted into third place.

To his credit, Troitskiy, whose previous best Euro F3 result had been a ninth at the Hungaroring, kept Ticktum within a second before the leader served his penalty.

Once he inherited the lead, the SMP Racing-backed Russian pulled a gap on the pursuing Prema Powerteam car of Zhou, who was over two seconds adrift when the safety car emerged for the second time after Julian Hanses crashed at the penultimate corner.

With Hanses’s car against the barrier at the top of an enormous gravel trap, the extrication exercise proved too difficult for the marshals and safety crews and, after a long time under the safety car, the race was eventually red-flagged.

Behind Zhou, Force India protege Jehan Daruvala made it two Carlin drivers in the top three.

Marino Sato led a battle for fourth place from Motopark teammate Fabio Scherer, Hitech GP’s Alex Palou and Carlin man Ferdinand Habsburg.

Jonathan Aberdein was next up in eighth for Motopark, while Artem Petrov scored his first Euro F3 points by claiming ninth for local team Van Amersfoort Racing.

The final point was taken by Enaam Ahmed, who raced up from 16th on the grid in his Hitech machine.

Of the Prema drivers who had qualified out of position, Mick Schumacher beat Ralf Aron to 13th after the Estonian ran wide onto the dust while trying to pass Sebastian Fernandez around the outside of Tarzanbocht.

They headed the recovering Vips, while Marcus Armstrong finally managed to find a way past Keyvan Andres for 16th.

Thanks to Ticktum’s penalty, Armstrong continues to lead the championship, but Zhou is now just one point adrift.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Nikita Troitskiy Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 26'25.119 2 Guan Yu Zhou Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1.616 3 Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Carlin 2.594 4 Marino Sato Marino Sato Motopark 3.559 5 Fabio Scherer Fabio Scherer Motopark 4.186 6 Alex Palou Alex Palou Hitech GP 5.575 7 Ferdinand Habsburg Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 6.821 8 Jonathan Aberdein Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 8.303 9 Artem Petrov Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 9.455 10 Enaam Ahmed Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 10.475 11 Robert Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 11.719 12 Sebastian Fernandez Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 12.271 13 Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 13.669 14 Ralf Aron Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 14.797 15 Juri Vips Juri Vips Motopark 16.286 16 Marcus Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 18.046 17 Keyvan Andres Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 18.620 18 Sacha Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 19.679 19 Sophia Floersch Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 20.651 20 Ameya Vaidyanathan Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 21.484 21 Petru Florescu Petru Florescu Fortec 22.488 22 Julian Hanses Julian Hanses ma-con 5 laps Ret Dan Ticktum Dan Ticktum Motopark - Ret Ben Hingeley Ben Hingeley Hitech GP -