F3 Europe / Zandvoort / Race report

Zandvoort F3: Aron leads all Prema top-four

By: Marcus Simmons
Jul 14, 2018, 8:34 AM

Prema Powerteam driver Ralf Aron led from start to finish in the first European Formula 3 race at Zandvoort to hoist himself back into title contention.

Aron got a better start than polesitting teammate Guan Yu Zhou and, despite Zhou attempting to defend, Aron was able to squeeze through on the inside and take the lead into Tarzanbocht.

Zhou kept Aron under constant pressure through the first half of the race. The Chinese Ferrari junior tried a move at Tarzan on the third lap, and constantly jinked around in Aron’s slipstream.

Another attempt came on the eighth lap, after Aron almost spun on gravel at the chicane, but again the leader held firm.

Over the second half of the race, Aron was able to pull out a gap of just over a second and held on for his second win of the season, and the first to carry full points. 

Whenever Zhou attacked, he in turn came under pressure from Mick Schumacher, putting him in an invidious position. But over the final few laps Schumacher fell away. 

Schumacher therefore found championship leader Marcus Armstrong looming large in his mirrors, as Prema scored a 1-2-3-4 finish.

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum took fifth in his Motopark car, but a scrappy second lap forced him to defend from teammate Juri Vips, who had a mighty opening lap to rise from ninth on the grid but almost threw away his position on the final lap with a moment at the chicane.

The duo completed the top six, while another Motopark driver, Jonathan Aberdein, kept Prema’s Robert Shwartzman at bay for seventh. 

Ben Hingeley got the better of Hitech GP teammate Alex Palou, who had started ahead of him, on the opening lap and was able to hold off the experienced Spaniard for ninth.

Sophia Floersch finished her debut F3 race in 23rd for Van Amersfoort Racing, having qualified in the same position, only beating the Fortec car of Petru Florescu.

Race results:

Pos.Driver TeamTime/Gap
 Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam  34'56.858
 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1.687
 Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 3.454
 Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 4.357
 Dan Ticktum Motopark 5.145
 Juri Vips Motopark 9.165
 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 10.254
 Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 11.049
 Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 11.770
10   Alex Palou Hitech GP 12.316
11   Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 13.159
12   Jehan Daruvala Carlin 13.801
13   Fabio Scherer Motopark 14.039
14   Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 15.341
15   Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 16.039
16   Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 16.796
17   Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 17.748
18   Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 18.212
19   Marino Sato Motopark 22.509
20   Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 25.454
21   Julian Hanses ma-con 37.695
22   Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 38.056
23   Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 41.491
24   Petru Florescu Fortec 49.456
F3 Europe
Zandvoort
Zandvoort
Ralf Aron
Prema Powerteam
Marcus Simmons
Race report

