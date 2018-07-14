Zandvoort F3: Aron leads all Prema top-four

Prema Powerteam driver Ralf Aron led from start to finish in the first European Formula 3 race at Zandvoort to hoist himself back into title contention.

Aron got a better start than polesitting teammate Guan Yu Zhou and, despite Zhou attempting to defend, Aron was able to squeeze through on the inside and take the lead into Tarzanbocht.

Zhou kept Aron under constant pressure through the first half of the race. The Chinese Ferrari junior tried a move at Tarzan on the third lap, and constantly jinked around in Aron’s slipstream.

Another attempt came on the eighth lap, after Aron almost spun on gravel at the chicane, but again the leader held firm.

Over the second half of the race, Aron was able to pull out a gap of just over a second and held on for his second win of the season, and the first to carry full points.

Whenever Zhou attacked, he in turn came under pressure from Mick Schumacher, putting him in an invidious position. But over the final few laps Schumacher fell away.

Schumacher therefore found championship leader Marcus Armstrong looming large in his mirrors, as Prema scored a 1-2-3-4 finish.

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum took fifth in his Motopark car, but a scrappy second lap forced him to defend from teammate Juri Vips, who had a mighty opening lap to rise from ninth on the grid but almost threw away his position on the final lap with a moment at the chicane.

The duo completed the top six, while another Motopark driver, Jonathan Aberdein, kept Prema’s Robert Shwartzman at bay for seventh.

Ben Hingeley got the better of Hitech GP teammate Alex Palou, who had started ahead of him, on the opening lap and was able to hold off the experienced Spaniard for ninth.

Sophia Floersch finished her debut F3 race in 23rd for Van Amersfoort Racing, having qualified in the same position, only beating the Fortec car of Petru Florescu.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Ralf Aron Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 34'56.858 2 Guan Yu Zhou Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1.687 3 Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 3.454 4 Marcus Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 4.357 5 Dan Ticktum Dan Ticktum Motopark 5.145 6 Juri Vips Juri Vips Motopark 9.165 7 Jonathan Aberdein Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 10.254 8 Robert Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 11.049 9 Ben Hingeley Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 11.770 10 Alex Palou Hitech GP 12.316 11 Nikita Troitskiy Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 13.159 12 Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Carlin 13.801 13 Fabio Scherer Fabio Scherer Motopark 14.039 14 Ferdinand Habsburg Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 15.341 15 Artem Petrov Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 16.039 16 Enaam Ahmed Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 16.796 17 Sacha Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 17.748 18 Sebastian Fernandez Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 18.212 19 Marino Sato Marino Sato Motopark 22.509 20 Keyvan Andres Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 25.454 21 Julian Hanses Julian Hanses ma-con 37.695 22 Ameya Vaidyanathan Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 38.056 23 Sophia Floersch Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 41.491 24 Petru Florescu Petru Florescu Fortec 49.456