Ticktum beats Schumacher by 0.001s in second F3 test

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum beat Prema's Mick Schumacher by one thousandth of a second on the first day of European Formula 3 testing at the Red Bull Ring.

Both drivers set their times in the afternoon session, but only lowered Alex Palou's morning benchmark by half a tenth.

The Spaniard led a Hitech GP 1-2 in the morning with Enaam Ahmed less than a tenth behind Palou's 1m23.087s time.

That effort was beaten by Schumacher an hour into the afternoon session, who stood on top of the timesheets for the majority of the practice.

However, Motopark driver Ticktum's best time of 1m23.037s, which he set with 15 minutes left on the clock, was exactly 0.001s faster.

Palou and Ahmed ended up third and fourth quickest overall, the latter narrowly outpacing another Prema driver, Guan Yu Zhou.

Zhou, who will spend his third season in the series this year, led two of his teammates, Ralf Aron and rookie Robert Shwartzman.

Motopark duo Marino Sato and Juri Vips were separated by 0.003s in eighth and ninth places as Sacha Fenestraz was the top Carlin driver in 10th.

Although not yet officially confirmed to race in F3 this year, Sophia Floersch drove for Van Amersfoort Racing in the test but ended both sessions last.

The test will continue and conclude on Tuesday.

Day 1 results

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon 1 Dan Ticktum Motopark 1:23.281 1:23.037 2 Mick Schumacher Prema 1:23.416 1:23.038 3 Alex Palou Hitech 1:23.087 1:23.334 4 Enaam Ahmed Hitech 1:23.155 1:23.535 5 Guan Yu Zhou Prema 1:23.585 1:23.173 6 Ralf Aron Prema 1:23.515 1:23.221 7 Robert Shwartzman Prema 1:23.519 1:23.283 8 Marino Sato Motopark 1:23.271 1:23.390 9 Juri Vips Motopark 1:23.393 1:23.475 10 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 1:23.706 1:23.452 11 Fabio Scherer Motopark 1:23.462 1:23.653 12 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 1:23.481 1:23.633 13 Marcus Armstrong Prema 1:23.698 1:23.511 14 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:23.515 1:23.535 15 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.631 1:23.524 16 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 1:23.602 1:23.753 17 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1:23.710 1:23.887 18 Ben Hingeley Hitech 1:23.724 1:24.023 19 Keyvan Andres Soori Van Amersfoort Racing 1:24.718 1:23.739 20 Devlin DeFrancesco Carlin 1:23.944 1:23.821 21 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1:23.978 1:23.865 22 Julian Hanses ma-con 1:24.810 1:24.092 23 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 1:24.229 1:24.437 24 Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 1:25.495 1:25.005