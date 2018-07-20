The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Approaching the halfway stage of the 2018 European Formula 3 season, no driver has yet emerged as a dominant favourite, as Lando Norris did in 2017. Instead a trio of rookies are sharing the limelight.

"Last year you were Landosport; this year you're Ticktumsport."

It's a familiar refrain in Motorsport.com's direction this season in the European F3 paddock, because for the second year running, after Norris's rookie title-winning campaign, there's a Brit running at the front who just can't stop making headlines.