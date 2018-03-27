Schumacher tops snow-hit final F3 test day

Prema's Mick Schumacher was quickest on the final European Formula 3 test day at the Red Bull Ring, where it snowed between the two sessions.
Schumacher set his best time of 1m22.828s in the morning, beating local driver Ferdinand Habsburg by exactly one tenth.
The Carlin driver was followed by Motopark's Sebastian Fernandez and Hitech's Enaam Ahmed as the top four featured four different teams.
The afternoon running was limited by snow and colder conditions, and thus only Habsburg and his Carlin teammate Sacha Fenestraz came close to the morning's best times.
The former beat the latter by 0.026s in the end and Fenestraz's 1m23.078s effort was good enough to put the Frenchman third overall, ahead of Fernandez and Ahmed, leaving him as the top rookie on the day.
The rest of the overall top 10 was determined by morning times, with Prema's Robert Shwartzman, Hitech's Alex Palou and another Prema driver Marcus Armstrong slotting in from sixth to eighth, all less than four tenths slower than Schumacher.
The top 10 was completed by Carlin's Jehan Daruvala and Day 1 pace-setter Dan Ticktum of Motopark.
Sophia Floersch, running in the third Van Amersfoort Racing car that is yet to be claimed for the coming season, was 22nd overall, 1.4s off the pace.
With pre-season testing over, the 2018 European F3 season will kick off at Pau on 12-13 May.
Day 2 results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Morning
|Afternoon
|1
|Mick Schumacher
|Prema
|1:22.828
|1:27.933
|2
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|Carlin
|1:22.928
|1:23.052
|3
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Carlin
|1:23.494
|1:23.078
|4
|Sebastian Fernandez
|Motopark
|1:23.120
|1:23.534
|5
|Enaam Ahmed
|Hitech
|1:23.130
|1:24.878
|6
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema
|1:23.173
|1:23.518
|7
|Alex Palou
|Hitech
|1:23.189
|1:23.870
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Prema
|1:23.204
|1:23.605
|9
|Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|1:23.243
|1:23.306
|10
|Dan Ticktum
|Motopark
|1:23.249
|1:23.536
|11
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Prema
|1:23.260
|1:24.122
|12
|Juri Vips
|Motopark
|1:23.296
|1:23.496
|13
|Jonathan Aberdein
|Motopark
|1:23.312
|1:34.069
|14
|Ralf Aron
|Prema
|1:23.313
|1:24.285
|15
|Marino Sato
|Motopark
|1:23.368
|1:23.608
|16
|Devil DeFrancesco
|Carlin
|1:23.744
|1:23.706
|17
|Fabio Scherer
|Motopark
|1:23.711
|1:23.948
|18
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:23.790
|1:24.636
|19
|Ameya Vaidyanathan
|Carlin
|1:23.811
|1:24.110
|20
|Nikita Troitskiy
|Carlin
|1:23.888
|1:23.938
|21
|Artem Petrov
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:23.913
|1:23.933
|22
|Sophia Floersch
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:24.217
|1:24.543
|23
|Ben Hingeley
|Hitech
|1:24.411
|1:25.091
|24
|Julian Hanses
|ma-con
|1:25.704
|1:24.715