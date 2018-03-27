Schumacher tops snow-hit final F3 test day

Prema's Mick Schumacher was quickest on the final European Formula 3 test day at the Red Bull Ring, where it snowed between the two sessions.

Schumacher set his best time of 1m22.828s in the morning, beating local driver Ferdinand Habsburg by exactly one tenth.

The Carlin driver was followed by Motopark's Sebastian Fernandez and Hitech's Enaam Ahmed as the top four featured four different teams.

The afternoon running was limited by snow and colder conditions, and thus only Habsburg and his Carlin teammate Sacha Fenestraz came close to the morning's best times.

The former beat the latter by 0.026s in the end and Fenestraz's 1m23.078s effort was good enough to put the Frenchman third overall, ahead of Fernandez and Ahmed, leaving him as the top rookie on the day.

The rest of the overall top 10 was determined by morning times, with Prema's Robert Shwartzman, Hitech's Alex Palou and another Prema driver Marcus Armstrong slotting in from sixth to eighth, all less than four tenths slower than Schumacher.

The top 10 was completed by Carlin's Jehan Daruvala and Day 1 pace-setter Dan Ticktum of Motopark.

Sophia Floersch, running in the third Van Amersfoort Racing car that is yet to be claimed for the coming season, was 22nd overall, 1.4s off the pace.

With pre-season testing over, the 2018 European F3 season will kick off at Pau on 12-13 May.

Day 2 results

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon 1 Mick Schumacher Prema 1:22.828 1:27.933 2 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1:22.928 1:23.052 3 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 1:23.494 1:23.078 4 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 1:23.120 1:23.534 5 Enaam Ahmed Hitech 1:23.130 1:24.878 6 Robert Shwartzman Prema 1:23.173 1:23.518 7 Alex Palou Hitech 1:23.189 1:23.870 8 Marcus Armstrong Prema 1:23.204 1:23.605 9 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:23.243 1:23.306 10 Dan Ticktum Motopark 1:23.249 1:23.536 11 Guan Yu Zhou Prema 1:23.260 1:24.122 12 Juri Vips Motopark 1:23.296 1:23.496 13 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 1:23.312 1:34.069 14 Ralf Aron Prema 1:23.313 1:24.285 15 Marino Sato Motopark 1:23.368 1:23.608 16 Devil DeFrancesco Carlin 1:23.744 1:23.706 17 Fabio Scherer Motopark 1:23.711 1:23.948 18 Keyvan Andres Soori Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.790 1:24.636 19 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 1:23.811 1:24.110 20 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1:23.888 1:23.938 21 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.913 1:23.933 22 Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 1:24.217 1:24.543 23 Ben Hingeley Hitech 1:24.411 1:25.091 24 Julian Hanses ma-con 1:25.704 1:24.715