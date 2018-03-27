Global
F3 Europe Testing report

Schumacher tops snow-hit final F3 test day

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
27/03/2018 02:21

Prema's Mick Schumacher was quickest on the final European Formula 3 test day at the Red Bull Ring, where it snowed between the two sessions.

Schumacher set his best time of 1m22.828s in the morning, beating local driver Ferdinand Habsburg by exactly one tenth.

The Carlin driver was followed by Motopark's Sebastian Fernandez and Hitech's Enaam Ahmed as the top four featured four different teams.

The afternoon running was limited by snow and colder conditions, and thus only Habsburg and his Carlin teammate Sacha Fenestraz came close to the morning's best times.

The former beat the latter by 0.026s in the end and Fenestraz's 1m23.078s effort was good enough to put the Frenchman third overall, ahead of Fernandez and Ahmed, leaving him as the top rookie on the day.

The rest of the overall top 10 was determined by morning times, with Prema's Robert Shwartzman, Hitech's Alex Palou and another Prema driver Marcus Armstrong slotting in from sixth to eighth, all less than four tenths slower than Schumacher.

The top 10 was completed by Carlin's Jehan Daruvala and Day 1 pace-setter Dan Ticktum of Motopark.

Sophia Floersch, running in the third Van Amersfoort Racing car that is yet to be claimed for the coming season, was 22nd overall, 1.4s off the pace.

With pre-season testing over, the 2018 European F3 season will kick off at Pau on 12-13 May.

Day 2 results

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon
1  Mick Schumacher Prema 1:22.828 1:27.933
2  Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1:22.928 1:23.052
3  Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 1:23.494 1:23.078
4  Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 1:23.120 1:23.534
5  Enaam Ahmed Hitech 1:23.130 1:24.878
6  Robert Shwartzman Prema 1:23.173 1:23.518
7  Alex Palou Hitech 1:23.189 1:23.870
8  Marcus Armstrong Prema 1:23.204 1:23.605
9  Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:23.243 1:23.306
10  Dan Ticktum Motopark 1:23.249 1:23.536
11  Guan Yu Zhou Prema 1:23.260 1:24.122
12  Juri Vips Motopark 1:23.296 1:23.496
13  Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 1:23.312 1:34.069
14  Ralf Aron Prema 1:23.313 1:24.285
15  Marino Sato Motopark 1:23.368 1:23.608
16  Devil DeFrancesco Carlin 1:23.744 1:23.706
17  Fabio Scherer Motopark 1:23.711 1:23.948
18  Keyvan Andres Soori Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.790 1:24.636
19  Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 1:23.811 1:24.110
20  Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1:23.888 1:23.938
21  Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.913 1:23.933
22  Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 1:24.217 1:24.543
23  Ben Hingeley Hitech 1:24.411 1:25.091
24  Julian Hanses ma-con 1:25.704 1:24.715
About this article
Series F3 Europe
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Article type Testing report
