Berger says Mick Schumacher ‘reminds me of Michael’

Schumacher Jr sealed the title on Saturday with one race to spare, 28 years on from father Michael winning the 1990 German F3 title, in a season which also concluded at the Hockenheim track.

Michael was the driving force behind Mick’s karting career until the skiing accident in 2013 that left him with serious brain injuries, and the seven-time F1 champion continues to receive medical care and rehabilitation at his home in Switzerland.

Mick was 14 years old and with his father at the time of the accident, and has subsequently raced with the motto ‘Keep Fighting’ and ‘Never Give Up’ on his car.

After Saturday’s race, Berger – who switched places with Schumacher Sr between Benetton and Ferrari ahead of the 1996 F1 season – said: “Of course, I am happy for Mick. He has prevailed and won the title early with a podium finish by his own means.

“However, I am also very happy for Michael Schumacher and I wish that he will be back with us one day to watch Mick’s future career together with all of us.

“Mick doesn’t only look like his father, doesn’t only have the same posture and the same walk, he even has his father’s forearms as I noticed yesterday. But the decisive thing is: particularly in the past weeks, he has proven that he has his father’s racing driver genes.

“When he is able to keep on delivering this performance, his career path will bring him into Formula 1.”

Mercedes-Benz Motorsport chief Toto Wolff, who was likewise present to watch Schumacher’s title success, also heaped praise on Schumacher: “Attention was focused on the youngster right from the start, and he was under a lot of pressure. It's not easy coping with all that, especially if the season does not get off to the best of starts, as in this case.

“His performance in the second half of the season was therefore all the more impressive. He has shown that he has what it takes and that he can become one of the greats in our sport.

“We are also obviously delighted that he registered a 500th race win for Mercedes in F3 and that he secured the title in a Mercedes-powered car.”

