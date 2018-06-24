Norisring F3: Ticktum edges Vips in stop-start finale

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum pipped Motopark teammate Juri Vips in a thrilling-but-shambolic finale to the Formula 3 European Championship weekend at the Norisring.

Ticktum beat Vips by just 0.057 seconds in a photo-finish, after what effectively became an eight-lap sprint following a red-flag and safety-car-infested race.

Poleman and new championship leader Marcus Armstrong made the most of his pole position, while Ticktum took advantage of front-row starter Vips’s relatively poor getaway to move into second.

But Alex Palou was hit on the exit of the Turn 1 hairpin by Nikita Troitskiy in the opening-lap scramble, and Jonathan Aberdein and Ben Hingeley were also involved in the chain reaction.

Palou was the only one to continue behind the subsequent safety car, before his left-rear suspension collapsed and he retired to the pits.

After 11 minutes under caution and tardy work by the marshals with unsuitable tow cars, the race was red-flagged and the flatbeds that should have been called out earlier finally appeared.

Before they even got to the startline for the restart, Keyvan Andres Soori was in the barriers at the Dutzendteich hairpin, and the race went under safety car again.

After the next restart, Ticktum chased Armstrong for one lap before he went around the outside at Turn 1, putting him on the inside line for the first part of the following chicane, and he pulled off a superb pass for the lead.

But by this point, Sacha Fenestraz had been punted off at Dutzendteich in a chain reaction caused by Mick Schumacher punting Artem Petrov into the Renault junior, causing another safety car.

Vips spent most of the first lap following the final restart trying to find a way past Armstrong, before spearing down the inside at Dutzendteich.

He then set off after Ticktum, Vips enjoying superior traction out of Dutzendteich to move into the leader’s slipstream. Into the final lap he drew alongside at Turn 1, but Ticktum held firm.

Ticktum then had to defend at Dutzendteich, but Vips used the traction once more to draw alongside on the run to the line, falling short by half a tenth.

Armstrong lacked grip but still managed to hold off fellow Prema Powerteam driver and Ferrari junior stablemate Guan Yu Zhou for third.

In turn, Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala fended off Prema man Ralf Aron – up from 14th on the grid – for fifth, with two more Prema cars – Robert Shwartzman and Schumacher – in his wake.

Schumacher is under investigation for the Petrov/Fenestraz incident, as well as the Andres one, so may not keep his position.

Enaam Ahmed was embroiled with the Prema cars, but the Hitech GP man slipped back to ninth, with Ferdinand Habsburg (Carlin) hard on his heels to claim the final point.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Dan Ticktum Dan Ticktum Motopark 44'53.502 2 Juri Vips Juri Vips Motopark 0.057 3 Marcus Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 2.532 4 Guan Yu Zhou Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 2.940 5 Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Carlin 3.810 6 Ralf Aron Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 4.607 7 Robert Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 4.987 8 Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 5.450 9 Enaam Ahmed Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 6.492 10 Ferdinand Habsburg Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 6.822 11 Sebastian Fernandez Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 7.739 12 Artem Petrov Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 9.046 13 Julian Hanses Julian Hanses ma-con 10.970 14 Marino Sato Marino Sato Motopark 11.270 15 Petru Florescu Petru Florescu Fortec 11.532 16 Fabio Scherer Fabio Scherer Motopark 1 lap Ret Sacha Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Carlin - Ret Keyvan Andres Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing - Ret Alex Palou Alex Palou Hitech GP - Ret Ameya Vaidyanathan Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin - Ret Jonathan Aberdein Jonathan Aberdein Motopark - Ret Nikita Troitskiy Nikita Troitskiy Carlin - Ret Ben Hingeley Ben Hingeley Hitech GP -