Norisring F3: Ferrari junior Armstrong takes maiden win

Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong scored his breakthrough Formula 3 European Championship win at the Norisring, leading from pole position to the chequered flag.

The Prema Powerteam-run Kiwi, famous for his blistering starts, converted pole into a comfortable lead on the opening lap, and it seemed that the only thing that might stop him was a safety car.

Sure enough that materialised on the second lap, after the fast-starting Sacha Fenestraz was tipped onto two wheels at the Dutzendteich hairpin by Jonathan Aberdein and into the barriers.

But Armstrong scarpered on the back straight at the restart, and within a lap had pulled 1.2 seconds on the sister Prema of Ralf Aron, the gap eventually stabilising at 3s.

Aron had no answer to Armstrong, and came under pressure at the restart from Motopark-run Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum.

Ticktum in turn had slow-starting front-row man Jehan Daruvala behind him, and the Force India protege soon grabbed third place with a clean pass into the Turn 1 hairpin.

Daruvala, a race winner at the Norisring in 2017, planted his Carlin car on the gearbox of Aron, but there was no opening, while in turn Ticktum shadowed the duo from fourth.

“It was almost perfect,” said Armstrong.

“I’ve had some bad luck in the races so far, and I didn’t really want to overcomplicate this one, and the best way to do that was to start from pole and do what we’ve been doing. We did the job perfectly.”

Robert Shwartzman had plunged down the inside of everyone bar Armstrong at Turn 1 at the start before running wide, and was fifth at the restart, but soon lost the position to Prema teammate Mick Schumacher at Dutzendteich.

Schumacher could never break away from Shwartzman, while the Motopark car of Juri Vips was similarly close to hand as the trio filled fifth to seventh places.

Marino Sato in his Motopark car was also on the tail of this bunch, before falling away in eighth.

The top two in the championship going into this race, Enaam Ahmed and Guan Yu Zhou, advanced from the seventh row into the top 10, only for Ahmed to lose it under braking into Turn 1 and spin down the field – the result is that his series lead is cut to eight points over Ticktum.

Ferrari junior Zhou therefore took ninth, although he came under pressure from Ahmed’s Hitech teammate Alex Palou.

Palou also had to keep an eye on his mirrors for the Van Amersfoort Racing car of Keyvan Andres having his best race yet, before claiming the final point.

Fabio Scherer and Ferdinand Habsburg lost potential points-scoring positions to drive-through penalties for jump starts and Aberdein spun at Dutzendteich, while seventh on the first lap, after the restart.

Nikita Troitskiy’s strong qualifying performance came to nothing when contact with Shwartzman on the opening lap forced him pitwards to replace a damaged front wing.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Marcus Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 34'29.816 2 Ralf Aron Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 2.926 3 Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Carlin 3.311 4 Dan Ticktum Dan Ticktum Motopark 5.078 5 Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 7.496 6 Robert Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 8.044 7 Juri Vips Juri Vips Motopark 8.462 8 Marino Sato Marino Sato Motopark 10.934 9 Guan Yu Zhou Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 11.784 10 Alex Palou Alex Palou Hitech GP 15.102 11 Keyvan Andres Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 15.876 12 Ben Hingeley Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 17.371 13 Artem Petrov Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 21.836 14 Enaam Ahmed Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 22.678 15 Sebastian Fernandez Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 26.723 16 Jonathan Aberdein Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 32.956 17 Ameya Vaidyanathan Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 33.544 18 Ferdinand Habsburg Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 37.946 19 Fabio Scherer Fabio Scherer Motopark 40.684 20 Julian Hanses Julian Hanses ma-con 43.629 21 Petru Florescu Petru Florescu Fortec 1 lap 22 Nikita Troitskiy Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1 lap Ret Sacha Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Carlin -