Has the new Norris already emerged?

Pau might not be the most representative round of the Formula 3 European Championship, but it's the ideal place to assess which of the rookies is the next Lando Norris - and the answer is someone with a lot in common with last year's champion

The Pau Grand Prix has a reputation as the most dramatic and, well, random round of the Formula 3 European Championship.

And its status this season as the opening event meant that everyone in the paddock had pretty much written off any hope of discovering who will be the major 2018 title contenders until round two at the Hungaroring.