Hungaroring F3: Ahmed takes points lead with first win

Enaam Ahmed scored his maiden European Formula 3 win in the second race of the Hungaroring round to replace fellow Briton Dan Ticktum at the top of the points table.

Ahmed led from start to finish, while Red Bull Junior Ticktum dropped out of third place when his brake pedal went long and he was forced to pull off to the side of the track.

From second on the grid, Ahmed’s Hitech GP Dallara-Mercedes easily beat the Motopark car of poleman Ticktum away from the line, while Prema Powerteam’s Marcus Armstrong made his trademark rapid start to vault from fourth to second.

Ticktum tried hard to repass Armstrong on the first lap before the Ferrari protege began to consolidate second place.

On the fifth lap, Ticktum ran wide at Turn 1 before rejoining – he then locked up at Turn 2 and ran off the circuit again, before pulling into an access road.

That promoted Alex Palou to third place and, although the Hitech driver got close to Armstrong – who had a loose mirror so found it difficult to monitor the Spaniard – he never looked like mounting a serious bid for second place.

After early pressure from Armstrong, Ahmed pulled out three seconds over the first half of the race, and then stabilised the gap until the finish – he now holds a three-point championship lead over Guan Yu Zhou.

Zhou had no answer to the pace of the leading trio as he circulated in fourth, and equally he never came under threat from Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.

Jehan Daruvala had a tougher time in sixth place, the lead Carlin driver spending most of the distance successfully fending off the Prema machine of Mick Schumacher, who had risen from 11th on the grid.

This is turn allowed two more Carlin drivers, Ferdinand Habsburg and Sacha Fenestraz, to shadow the duo in front, Habsburg finally breaking his points duck for 2018 after a dismal run of bad luck.

The final point was claimed by Hitech’s Ben Hingeley.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Enaam Ahmed Hitech 35:50.068 2 Marcus Armstrong Prema 2.872 3 Alex Palou Hitech 4.666 4 Guan Yu Zhou Prema 8.077 5 Robert Shwartzman Prema 10.606 6 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 14.187 7 Mick Schumacher Prema 14.492 8 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 15.436 9 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 17.565 10 Ben Hingeley Hitech 18.998 11 Fabio Scherer Motopark 26.582 12 Ralf Aron Prema 27.411 13 Marino Sato Motopark 29.7 14 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 31.665 15 Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort 33.04 16 Devlin DeFrancesco Carlin 33.676 17 Juri Vips Motopark 34.299 18 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 34.913 19 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 36.157 20 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 40.593 21 Julian Hanses ma-con 48.221 22 Petru Florescu Fortec 57.7 23 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort 1 Lap Ret Dan Ticktum Motopark -