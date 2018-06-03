Global
F3 Europe Hungaroring Race report

Hungaroring F3: Ahmed doubles up after wild first lap

0 shares
By: Marcus Simmons, Journalist
03/06/2018 02:12

Hitech GP driver Enaam Ahmed survived a crazy opening lap to dominate the final race of the European Formula 3 weekend at the Hungaroring.

Ahmed’s win meant he became the first two-time Euro F3 winner this season and extends his points lead, after beating Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum.

From the front row, Ticktum this time made a better start than poleman Ahmed, but Marcus Armstrong made his traditional fantastic getaway from third on the grid. That meant the three ran three-abreast down to Turn 1 before Ahmed, in the middle, backed out.

Ticktum was on the inside, but locked a wheel and ran wide, so he was level with Armstrong through the corner. They collided on the exit, giving the Prema Powerteam car of Ferrari protege Armstrong race-ending damage.

As Ahmed slipped through to lead, Alex Palou and Robert Shwartzman passed the recovering Ticktum, only to collide at Turn 2 – Shwartzman was out, while Palou was forced into the pits and rejoined, before stopping at half-distance.

Now Ticktum was back up to second, and the Motopark driver took advantage of a full-course yellow – called for the stricken car of Shwartzman – to be right on the tail of Ahmed when the race went green.

But Ahmed soon began building up an advantage, and his Hitech GP Dallara-Mercedes sailed into the distance to the tune of 7.2 seconds by the chequered flag.

Ticktum was shadowed for most of the race by Mick Schumacher, who as usual showed great judgement on the opening lap to rise from ninth to third – but that was as far as the Prema driver got.

Motopark’s Juri Vips was another to have a strong opening lap to rise to fourth, but fell away from Schumacher, although he was never troubled by Prema-run Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou.

Carlin’s Renault prospect Sacha Fenestraz was sixth, while Prema ace Ralf Aron pulled off a fine manoeuvre on the Motopark machine of Fabio Scherer to take seventh.

Behind Scherer, Jonathan Aberdein (Motopark) was ninth, while Nikita Troitskiy claimed his maiden Euro F3 point in his Carlin car after setting fastest lap in the second race of the weekend.

Two more Carlin drivers were in trouble: Jehan Daruvala stalled from his second-row starting position and spent his race battling through the midfield to 11th, while Ferdinand Habsburg dropped to the back after a first-lap clash with Hitech’s Ben Hingeley, who was forced out due to the damage.

Race results:

 Pos.Driver Team Time/Gap
 Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 34'54.062
 Dan Ticktum Motopark 7.225
 Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 8.914
 Juri Vips Motopark 12.559
 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 13.917
 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 15.514
 Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 20.154
 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 22.749
 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 23.964
10   Fabio Scherer Motopark 26.216
11  Jehan Daruvala Carlin 26.497
12   Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 30.942
13   Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 32.341
14   Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 33.269
15   Devlin Defrancesco Carlin 34.046
16   Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 34.578
17   Marino Sato Motopark 37.446
18   Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 38.384
19   Petru Florescu Fortec 48.200
20   Julian Hanses ma-con 54.346
Ret   Alex Palou Hitech GP
Ret   Ben Hingeley Hitech GP
Ret   Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam
Ret   Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam
About this article
Series F3 Europe
Event Hungaroring
Track Hungaroring
Drivers Enaam Ahmed
Teams HitechGP
Article type Race report
