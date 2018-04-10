F4 champion Vips tops first Misano F3 test day

Reigning German Formula 4 champion Juri Vips topped the first day of the final pre-season European F3 pre-season test at Misano.

The Estonian stamped in an impressive time during the second half of the morning two-hour session to head the order in his Motopark-run car, beating second-fastest Mick Schumacher by 0.138 seconds.

Alex Palou headed the order in the afternoon in the lead Hitech GP machine, leaping to the top of the field in a run that came near the end of the three-and-a-half-hour session.

The Spaniard’s afternoon time put him second overall on the day, 0.089s adrift of Vips’s morning best.

Up until Palou’s effort, Prema Powerteam pair Ralf Aron and Schumacher had headed the afternoon times – Aron’s best was just 0.041s behind Palou’s and a mere thousandth quicker than Schumacher’s, putting them third and fourth overall on the day.

Apart from Vips, the only other driver to fail to improve in the afternoon was his Motopark teammate and fellow German F4 graduate Jonathan Aberdein – the South African was third in the morning and that time was still good enough for fifth by the end of the day.

Reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion Sacha Fenestraz came through to lead the Carlin charge – the French Renault F1 protege was fourth in both sessions, finishing the day sixth overall.

Two of Prema’s Ferrari juniors ended up seventh and ninth, with Marcus Armstrong and Guan Yu Zhou respectively sandwiching Force India-backed Carlin racer Jehan Daruvala.

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum rounded out the top 10 in his Motopark machine.

The only driver whose 2018 race seat has not been confirmed, Sophia Floersch, was back in action for Van Amersfoort Racing and ended the day 21st-fastest.

Test times:

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon 1 Juri Vips Juri Vips Motopark 1'27.533 1'27.708 2 Alex Palou Hitech GP 1'28.102 1'27.622 3 Ralf Aron Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 1'27.914 1'27.663 4 Mick Schumacher Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 1'27.671 1'27.664 5 Jonathan Aberdein Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 1'27.685 1'27.816 6 Sacha Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 1'27.723 1'27.700 7 Marcus Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 1'27.997 1'27.737 8 Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1'27.837 1'27.769 9 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1'28.235 1'27.782 10 Dan Ticktum Motopark 1'28.173 1'27.785 11 Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 1'27.828 1'27.788 12 Sebastian Fernandez Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 1'28.382 1'27.824 13 Artem Petrov Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 1'28.326 1'27.903 14 Marino Sato Motopark 1'28.554 1'27.909 15 Fabio Scherer Motopark 1'28.446 1'28.020 16 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1'28.150 1'28.076 17 Ben Hingeley Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 1'28.420 1'28.088 18 Nikita Troitskiy Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1'28.481 1'28.162 19 Devlin Defrancesco Devlin Defrancesco Carlin 1'28.672 1'28.236 20 Enaam Ahmed Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 1'28.836 1'28.458 21 Sophia Floersch Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.295 1'28.503 22 Ameya Vaidyanathan Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 1'28.723 1'28.575 23 Julian Hanses Julian Hanses ma-con 1'29.343 1'28.698 24 Keyvan Andres Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.844 1'28.789