Carlin adds Vaidyanathan to F3 line-up

Indian racer Ameya Vaidyanathan has signed up with Carlin to compete in the 2018 European Formula 3 season.

Vaidyanathan graduates to the series after two seasons in Euroformula Open, where he finished fourth last year after a win and further four podium finishes.

He also made his European F3 debut with Carlin at Spa-Francorchamps last year and also contested the Zandvoort and Nurburgring rounds, securing a best result of 13th.

He will continue his association with Carlin that started in the British F3 championship in 2016.

“It’s great to be moving up to FIA Formula Three in what is now my third year with Carlin,” said Vaidyanathan.

“Staying in the team was a no-brainer because I can see everyone’s commitment towards achieving the highest standards.

“I’ve really learnt so much during my time at Carlin thus far and I’m keen to put everything to good use to find my feet in such a competitive field.”

Vaidyanathan is Carlin’s sixth addition to its 2017 European F3 line-up, joining fellow Indian Jehan Daruvala, former EF Open teammate Devlin DeFrancesco, Sacha Fenestraz, Macau GP star Ferdinand Habsburg and Nikita Troitsky.

“This will be our third season working with Ameya and we’re pleased to see how much he has grown and accomplished in that time,” team’s chief Trevor Carlin said.

“He took his maiden win in the Euroformula Open Championship at Spa and has been consistently improving his race craft.

“We are extremely pleased to be working together in such competitive championship and look forward to seeing what he can achieve.”

2018 European F3 line-up so far:

Team Drivers Carlin Devlin DeFrancesco Jehan Daruvala Sacha Fenestraz Ferdinand Habsburg Nikita Troitskiy Ameya Vaidyanathan Prema Marcus Armstrong Robert Shwartzman Ralf Aron Guan Yu Zhou Mick Schumacher Motopark Fabio Scherer

Dan Ticktum Marino Sato Jonathan Aberdein Juri Vips Sebastian Fernandez Hitech GP Enaam Ahmed Alex Palou Ben Hingeley Van Amersfoort Keyvan Andres Soori Artem Petrov Ma-Con Julian Hanses