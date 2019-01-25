Sign in
eSports

New WRC game set for September release

By: Tom Errington
6h ago

The latest official video game of the World Rally Championship, WRC8, will be released in September for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and the Nintendo Switch.

After a two-year absence, publishers Bigben Interactive and Kylotonn claim to have used that time period to improve the game with "better graphics, more technical routes, smoother pace notes and a more comprehensive career mode".

 

 

WRC 8 is said to have 100 stages across 14 countries, maximising its use of the official WRC license to include real-world locations.

The publishers have also worked on improving the traditionally arcade-like steering and physics of the World Rally Cars, as well as WRC2 and Junior WRC machines.

A selection of historic cars will also be included.

Further changes include a new dynamic weather system - as found in the popular DiRT Rally sim racing series.

WRC8 will also be the first in the series to appear on the Nintendo Switch, with the hybrid console having few motorsport-based games, although a remastered Grid Autosport and WRC 8 will help correct the course in 2019.

World Rally Championship, WRC8 video game

World Rally Championship, WRC8 video game

Photo by: Uncredited

Series WRC , eSports
Author Tom Errington

