eSports / Breaking news

Vote now to determine eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft order

By:
46m ago

Fans can help decide the draft order of the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League set for next month at ISM Raceway.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

Although the top 100 gamers have been selected to be draft eligible NASCAR fans can still be a part of all the action.

Before the official draft takes place at ISM Raceway on Sunday, March 10, fans can use social media to determine the draft order of the 14 teams participating.

Here is how fans can participate. Fans just need to tweet #eNASCARheat and their favorite race team’s twitter handle and this will cast a vote for your team.

Fans create your own tweet by typing #eNASCARHeat first and then add your team’s Twitter handle in the tweet so it will count as a vote. You can also go to NASCARHeat.com and click ‘Vote Now’ on the homepage to cast a vote for your team. Just click on the team you want to vote for in he contest.

Participating teams are:

  1. Joe Gibbs Racing: @JoeGibbsRacing
  2. Stewart Haas: @StewartHaasRcng
  3. Wood Brothers: @woodbrothers21
  4. JTG Daugherty Racing: @JTGRacing
  5. Richard Childress Racing: @RCRRacing
  6. JR Motorsports: @JRMotorsports
  7. Roush Fenway Racing: @roushfenway
  8. Team Penske: @Team_Penske
  9. Hendrick Motorsports: @TeamHendrick
  10. Go Fas Racing: @GoFasRacing32
  11. Levine Family Racing: @LFR95
  12. Germain Racing: @GermainRacing
  13. Richard Petty Motorsports: @RPMotorsports
  14. Chip Ganassi Racing: @CGRTeams

The final number of total votes will determine the draft order, which we will be announced next week before the draft. The team with the greatest number of votes will earn the #1 Draft pick in the Xbox Draft.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft will take place at ISM Raceway starting at 8:45 a.m. in Gatorade Victory Lane.

Series NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Author Tim Southers

eNASCAR Heat 3 Showcase Race 3 04:19
eSports

eNASCAR Heat 3 Showcase Race 3

Feb 21, 2019
eNASCAR Heat Showcase Race 2 04:19
eSports

eNASCAR Heat Showcase Race 2

Feb 14, 2019

