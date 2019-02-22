Vote now to determine eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft order

Although the top 100 gamers have been selected to be draft eligible NASCAR fans can still be a part of all the action.

Before the official draft takes place at ISM Raceway on Sunday, March 10, fans can use social media to determine the draft order of the 14 teams participating.

Here is how fans can participate. Fans just need to tweet #eNASCARheat and their favorite race team’s twitter handle and this will cast a vote for your team.

Fans create your own tweet by typing #eNASCARHeat first and then add your team’s Twitter handle in the tweet so it will count as a vote. You can also go to NASCARHeat.com and click ‘Vote Now’ on the homepage to cast a vote for your team. Just click on the team you want to vote for in he contest.

Participating teams are:

Joe Gibbs Racing: @JoeGibbsRacing Stewart Haas: @StewartHaasRcng Wood Brothers: @woodbrothers21 JTG Daugherty Racing: @JTGRacing Richard Childress Racing: @RCRRacing JR Motorsports: @JRMotorsports Roush Fenway Racing: @roushfenway Team Penske: @Team_Penske Hendrick Motorsports: @TeamHendrick Go Fas Racing: @GoFasRacing32 Levine Family Racing: @LFR95 Germain Racing: @GermainRacing Richard Petty Motorsports: @RPMotorsports Chip Ganassi Racing: @CGRTeams

The final number of total votes will determine the draft order, which we will be announced next week before the draft. The team with the greatest number of votes will earn the #1 Draft pick in the Xbox Draft.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft will take place at ISM Raceway starting at 8:45 a.m. in Gatorade Victory Lane.