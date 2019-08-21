Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The powerhouse Supercars squad has signed Dayne Warren for the new-look online series, which is set to kick off next month.

Warren is already a well-decorated sim racer, with three iRacing V8 Supercars Official Series titles, two Oceanic Sim Racing V8 Supercars Series titles and the 2017 Australian Online Supercars title to his name.

“I’m stoked to be launching the Red Bull Holden Racing Team Esport Supercars team and to be competing against some of the best sim racers across Australia and New Zealand," said Warren.

"To be backed by the team is incredible and I was able to meet one of the drivers, Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the competition, which was a massive highlight.”

Warren didn't just meet van Gisbergen – a keen sim racer himself – but also got to experience a hot lap alongside the Kiwi at Sydney Motorsport Park recently.

“I’m really excited to welcome Dayne into the extended Red Bull Holden Racing Team crew," said van Gisbergen.

"After experiencing the simulator, there’s no doubt that Dayne is incredibly talented in sim racing.

"It’s exciting that the Red Bull Holden Racing Team is getting behind a sport with one of the biggest followings in the world. We will be supporting Dayne throughout the Eseries and who knows, hopefully we can both come away from the season with some podium finishes.”

T8 is the latest real-life team to sign up for the series, joining the likes of Brad Jones Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Garry Rogers Motorsport.