Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Breaking news

Top online racers head to Fuji for Le Mans Esports

shares
comments
Top online racers head to Fuji for Le Mans Esports
7h ago

The 10 best online racers will be joined by two on-site competitors in a battle for a share of $10,000 prize money as the Le Mans Esports Series Fuji round reaches its thrilling climax.

For the past two weeks, competitors from around the world have been setting blistering qualifying times around the Suzuka circuit on Forza Motorsport 7 in an attempt to make it into the top 10 in their region and secure a place in the LMES Super Final at Le Mans next June.

But for Asia Pacific racers, the race to compete for a Super Final spot is still open.

On October 14, 10 of the best online racers from the region will be flown out to the Fuji circuit to compete alongside the two fastest qualifiers who set their lap times on-site in an Esports event during the real 6 Hours of Fuji, the 4th round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The two-hour race will decide the winner, who will join online qualifiers from America and Europe and take their place in a team of three drivers, one from each region, to compete in the Super Final.

If you fancy getting involved, visit www.lemansesports.com for details on how to take part in qualifying for the Shanghai round (played on the Mount Panorama Circuit at Bathurst), which opens on November 3.

You can watch the Fuji event live at https://www.twitch.tv/lemansesportsseries

Next eSports article
NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video

Previous article

NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP

11m ago
Vettel wants to discuss clash with Verstappen in private Article
Formula 1

Vettel wants to discuss clash with Verstappen in private

Rossi: Yamaha can't delude itself over Thailand result Article
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha can't delude itself over Thailand result

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat 3: Tournament Profile Contest 02:20
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3: Tournament Profile Contest

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap 01:25
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap

News in depth
Top online racers head to Fuji for Le Mans Esports
eSports

Top online racers head to Fuji for Le Mans Esports

NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.