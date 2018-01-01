Top online racers head to Fuji for Le Mans Esports

For the past two weeks, competitors from around the world have been setting blistering qualifying times around the Suzuka circuit on Forza Motorsport 7 in an attempt to make it into the top 10 in their region and secure a place in the LMES Super Final at Le Mans next June.

But for Asia Pacific racers, the race to compete for a Super Final spot is still open.

On October 14, 10 of the best online racers from the region will be flown out to the Fuji circuit to compete alongside the two fastest qualifiers who set their lap times on-site in an Esports event during the real 6 Hours of Fuji, the 4th round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The two-hour race will decide the winner, who will join online qualifiers from America and Europe and take their place in a team of three drivers, one from each region, to compete in the Super Final.

If you fancy getting involved, visit www.lemansesports.com for details on how to take part in qualifying for the Shanghai round (played on the Mount Panorama Circuit at Bathurst), which opens on November 3.

You can watch the Fuji event live at https://www.twitch.tv/lemansesportsseries