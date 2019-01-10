Sign in
eSports / Breaking news

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Jan 10, 2019, 11:11 PM

NASCAR fans have just hours remaining to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami
NASCR Heat Champions Road to Miami - The Finals logo
NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

Fans who want to have a chance to participate in the first-ever eNASCAR Heat Pro League have until January 15 to register.

This week watch what the 2018 NASCAR Road to Miami champion FEDEX has to say about being a part of esports NASCAR history below:

Register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League before January 15 – all are welcome. To register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. 

Today’s track to qualify on is Dover International Speedway. Take a lap around the track courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3:

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Author Tim Southers

