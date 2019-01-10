Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League
NASCAR fans have just hours remaining to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.
Fans who want to have a chance to participate in the first-ever eNASCAR Heat Pro League have until January 15 to register.
This week watch what the 2018 NASCAR Road to Miami champion FEDEX has to say about being a part of esports NASCAR history below:
Register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League before January 15 – all are welcome. To register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today.
Today’s track to qualify on is Dover International Speedway. Take a lap around the track courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3:
