© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
eSports / Special feature

Take a lap around Richmond Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3 - video

shares
comments
Take a lap around Richmond Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3 - video
Sep 22, 2018, 8:10 PM

NASCAR Heat 3 is available now on PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive eSports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently released the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3.

Featuring the biggest names in motorsports, the title is available today for $49.99 digitally and at retail in North America on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as on Windows PC via Steam.

On the actual track, the second race of the 2018 playoffs is set to take place at Richmond Raceway, so take a flying lap around the Virginia short track, on board with the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro of Kyle Larson.

Take a look at our growing gallery of over 100 NASCAR Heat 3 car skins for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

