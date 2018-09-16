Take a lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with NASCAR Heat 3 - video

704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive eSports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, recently released the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3.

Featuring the biggest names in motorsports, the title is available today for $49.99 digitally and at retail in North America on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as on Windows PC via Steam.

On the actual track, the playoffs are set to begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so take a flying lap around the 1.5 mile circuit on board with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr.

You can also take a look at our growing gallery of over 100 NASCAR Heat 3 car skins for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.