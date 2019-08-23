Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
06 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
16 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Race report

Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale

shares
comments
Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 12:54 AM

eNASCAR Heat Pro League competitor Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in the regular season finale.

SHR Gaming drivers SHGSlick14x and SHG_HotRod_14p become the first drivers to sweep the Xbox One and PlayStation4 races in the same night.

While a handful of teams were working hard to race their way into the playoffs, Stewart-Haas Gaming was focused on making history - and they did just that in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

As SHGSlick14x and SHG_HotRod_14p were celebrating, it was a night of frustration and mixed emotions for other teams.

In the PlayStation4 division RCR Esports driver Joey Stone (Sloppy_Joe_YT) finished fourth to set his team up for a possible event win only to see his teammate Jordan McGraw (TheJMacAttack34) has problems in the Xbox One division event finishing 14th ending their chance of advancing.

Petty Esports enjoyed their best overall team performance of the season after Diego Alvarado (diego dd18) and Miek Braas (MikeRPM43) each finished fifth in their races but still fell short of finishing in the top 10 in the final standings.

Hendrick Motorsports Gaming Club and Chip Ganassi Gaming also finished out of the top 10 and failed to qualify for the postseason. All four teams can still compete for race and event wins but will not be eligible for the championship.

SHG_HotRod_14p picked up his third win of the year in the PlayStation4 division was followed by Cody Giles (xX_Fluffy_Xx2), TJ McGowan (Voltage20_), Stone (Sloppy_Joe_YT) and Braas (MikeRPM43) to complete the top five.

Results PS4

Results PS4

Photo by: 704 Games

Jake Harris, the voice of Stewart-Haas Gaming, was obviously happy with his team’s performance in sweeping the wins at Daytona.

We had a plan in place the whole night and Slick executed it to perfection,” said Harris. “We’re the first team to sweep so ….”

SHGSlick14x led the way in the action-packed Xbox One race holding off Tyler Dohar (JRMDohar88) to pick up his second win of the season. Brian Tedeschi (ShellVPower22) finished third to help Team Penske Esports clinch the regular season championship.

Nick Vromin (HDMotorsports95) and Alvarado (diego dd18) rounded out the top five.

Results XBox

Results XBox

Photo by: 704 Games

Despite the strong night for Stewart-Haas Gaming at Daytona Team Penske Esports was able to hold them off and take the regular season title by one point (564-563) with Roush Fenway Gaming close in third with 562 points.

JR Motorsports finished fourth with Leavine Family Gaming rounding out the top five in the final standings.

Standings

Standings

Photo by: 704 Games

The regular season finale was also the final race of the season for the drivers using NASCAR Heat 3 as NASCAR Heat 4 will launch on Sept. 13th and the first playoff race will be held on Sept. 11th.

The race will be held one day after fans who pre-ordered the Jeff Gordon Gold Edition can begin playing the game.

Fans can pre-order NASCAR Heat 4 HERE.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League will also hold an exhibition race featuring NASCAR Heat 4 on Wednesday, Sept. 4th. Fans are encouraged to tune in to watch the league compete with NASCAR Heat 4.

For more information about the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, please visit www.enascarheat.com and you can follow the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on the following social media platforms:

Facebook

Twitter
Instagram

Next article
Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Previous article

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Author Tim Southers

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

2
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

3
MotoGP

Lorenzo admits crashes shook Honda commitment

Latest videos

PS4 Final Lap - Daytona 2019 00:56
eSports

PS4 Final Lap - Daytona 2019

Xbox Final Lap - Daytona 2019 00:51
eSports

Xbox Final Lap - Daytona 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Daytona International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Latest news

Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale
eSpt

Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.